USC Football Tracker for Undrafted Free Agent Signings

The dust has settled on the 2026 NFL Draft and it’s time for USC football undrafted free agents or UDFAs. UDFAs are players that did not hear their names called in the draft and are free to sign directly with any team that is pursuing them.

It’s hard to make an NFL roster as an UDFA but it came be done. A few have pulled off the feat in recent years from safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (Raiders), offensive lineman Justin Dedich (Rams), defensive back Christian Roland-Wallace (Chiefs) and linebacker Easton Mascarenas-Arnold (Browns).

Here is a breakdown of where USC football UDFAs have signed so far:

USC DE Anthony Lucas (Detroit Lions)

movin to the Motor City 🦁‼️@Anthonylucas201 has signed with the @Lions as a Priority Free Agent 🤝 pic.twitter.com/lEb4cn4Z1J — USC Football ✌️ (@uscfb) April 26, 2026

Draft Rank (NFL.com): No. 309 overall, No. 35 EDGE

Height: 6-foot-5 1/2

Weight: 256 pounds

High School: Chaparral (Ariz.) (Class of 2022)

High School Ranking: No. 42 overall (four-star), No. 6 DL, No. 1 in Arizona.

Transfer School: Texas A&M

Career USC Stats (32 games): 63 total tackles, seven TFL (three sacks), fumble recovery, one pass defended

The Trojans recruited Anthony Lucas coming out of high school, one of the Top 50 players in the class. But USC football was not in position to land the elite defensive lineman, who headed to the SEC and Texas A&M.

USC football was able to win his second recruitment out of the transfer portal after one season with the Aggies. Lucas was a huge commitment at the time that carried big expectations.

There was always plenty of hype around Lucas, but he never translated that fully on the field. Lucas developed nicely as a solid starter on the edge and in run defense but never shined as a pass rusher. He didn’t record his first career sack until his fourth and final year in college.

Lucas had his 2024 campaign cut short due to a knee injury that required surgery. He returned as a senior with a career-best 37 tackles with 3.5 tackles for a loss, including three sacks.

NFL.com Player Analysis:

Anthony Lucas is an edge defender with NFL size and length but a disappointing lack of collegiate production. His play is more gradual than twitchy. He lacks explosiveness up the field as a rusher and into first contact as a run defender. He plays with occasional flashes, but hints of hesitation in both phases prevent him from sustaining those flashes. There are physical traits and athletic ability to work with but there isn’t enough on tape to project Lucas will stick on a roster. – Lance Zierlien.

USC TE Lake McRee (Pittsburgh Steelers)

Headed to the Steel City ‼️@lake_mcree has signed with the @steelers as a Priority Free Agent 🤝 pic.twitter.com/lAm8VOnRFQ — USC Football ✌️ (@uscfb) April 26, 2026

More on Lake McRee signing out of USC Football.

NFL.com Player Analysis:

Combination tight end who makes up for his lack of ideal size with his ability to get open and make combat catches without flinching. [Lake] McRee runs leveraged routes and finds a way to separate at break points. He’s instinctive in space and adds unexpected yardage with route adjustments. He’s fearless into contact but needs to improve spatial awareness to prevent taking unnecessary punishment. Fairly willing but needs to get stronger for NFL blocking duties. His injury history and subpar pro day testing work against him, so McRee might have to prove himself as a late pick or undrafted free agent. – Lance Zierlien.

USC LB Eric Gentry (Cincinnati Bengals)

Headed to The Jungle ‼️@IamEricGentry has signed with the @Bengals as a Priority Free Agent 🤝 pic.twitter.com/aWe4iTBBta — USC Football ✌️ (@uscfb) April 26, 2026

More on Eric Gentry signing out of USC Football.

NFL.com Player Analysis:

Fifth-year senior with a long, lanky frame that is ill-suited for block take-ons and gap constriction as a run defender. Projecting Eric Gentry into an NFL role requires a belief he can gain and maintain more muscle mass and upper-body strength. He can get lost in man coverage at times, but his long limbs are very intimidating when he’s roaming in zone. He has above-average blitz potential off the edge with a big closing burst. Gentry has late-round potential but might need a developmental year to gain the requisite size and strength. – Lance Zierlien.

USC S Bishop Fitzgerald (Tennessee Titans)

Music City bound 🎵‼️@BalloutBishop has signed with the @titans as a Priority Free Agent 🤝 pic.twitter.com/KjQrzVaXqz — USC Football ✌️ (@uscfb) April 25, 2026

More on Bishop Fitzgerald signing out of USC Football.

NFL.com Player Analysis:

Compact, ball hawking safety prospect with alignment versatility. Bishop Fitzgerald’s consistency of execution is quite different in coverage versus run support. In coverage, he is assignment-oriented, displaying an adequate mix of route balance and response quickness. He’s clear-eyed to recognize takeaway opportunities and has the ball skills to flip the field. He can match underneath but might not have the speed to stay in-phase if the route travels deep. As a run defender, Fitzgerald plays with urgency but issues diagnosing the play and suspect pursuit angles have led to chunk runs, creating an imbalance that affects his draft grade. – Lance Zierlien.

USC DL Keeshawn Silver (New Orleans Saints)

Big Easy Bound ⚜️@keeshawn__ has signed with the @Saints as a Priority Free Agent 🤝 pic.twitter.com/ietPBGazpK — USC Football ✌️ (@uscfb) April 26, 2026

USC CB DeCarlos Nicholson (Cleveland Browns)

Cleveland got a good one ‼️@decarlosstraps has signed with the @Browns as a Priority Free Agent 🤝 pic.twitter.com/BHveGFkqNT — USC Football ✌️ (@uscfb) April 26, 2026

USC CB DJ Harvey (Atlanta Falcons)*

*Rookie Minicamp Invite

ATL calling ☎️@Dharv02 has been invited to the @AtlantaFalcons rookie minicamp 👏 pic.twitter.com/f0IAt9SqrA — USC Football ✌️ (@uscfb) April 26, 2026

USC WR Jaden Richardson (Kansas City Chiefs)*

*Rookie Minicamp Invite

KC calling ☎️@Jaden_Rich5 has been invited to the @Chiefs rookie minicamp 👏 pic.twitter.com/sSE6WAGJet — USC Football ✌️ (@uscfb) April 26, 2026

USC OL DJ Wingfield (Denver Broncos)*

Rookie Minicamp Invite*

Denver calling ☎️



DJ Wingfield has been invited to the @Broncos rookie minicamp 👏 pic.twitter.com/6enUOs41lV — USC Football ✌️ (@uscfb) April 26, 2026

P Sam Johnson (Las Vegas Raiders)*

*Rookie Minicamp Invite