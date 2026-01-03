USC freshman offensive tackle Alex Payne enters NCAA transfer portal
Another member of the USC Trojans’ 2025 recruiting class is entering the NCAA transfer portal following just one year in cardinal and gold. Offensive tackle Alex Payne will look to finish his career elsewhere after signing with USC as the nation’s No. 198 overall prospect and No. 18 offensive tackle in the 2025 class.
The 6-foot-5, 305-pound tackle played in just one snap as a true freshman. It was the final snap of the season-opening win against Missouri State.
Payne came in with two other offensive tackles in Elijah Vaikona and Aaron Dunn. Vaikona surged ahead of the other two and played 55 snaps on offense across four games this season. Dunn played 28 snaps, but they all came in the season-opener.
Heading into today, Vaikona is the only one of the three who has officially been announced as re-signed by the Trojans for the 2026 season. USC will bring back starting tackles Elijah Paige and Justin Tauanuu for next season and landed some impactful offensive tackles in the 2026 recruiting class. High four-star tackles Keenyi Pepe and Vlad Dyakonov are headed to USC and could push fairly quickly into the two-deep at tackle.
Payne joins linebacker Matai Tagoa’i, running back Harry Dalton, safety Steve Miller and defensive end Gus Cordova as Class of 2025 signees to enter the portal from USC this offseason.