USC Hosts Legacy Corner Micah Hannah as Recruitment Heats Up

USC’s presence in Southern California’s 2028 defensive back class continues to feel like it’s building toward something—and on Tuesday, one of the more intriguing long-term pieces was back on campus.

Micah Hannah made another trip to Los Angeles on March 31, and if you’ve been tracking the early ’28 board, this is a name that’s been sitting in the notebook for a while now.

At close to 6-foot-2 with long arms and fluid movement skills, Hannah fits the mold of what programs across the country are prioritizing at cornerback. He runs well, shows comfort in space, and flashes the kind of instincts you don’t always see this early in the process.

A Familiar Name With Deep USC Roots

But this one has always come with a little more context.

Hannah is the son of Travis Hannah, a former USC football player and track athlete who has built a strong reputation as a trainer in the Southern California space. Because of that, Micah has been around the game—and around USC—for a long time.

And yet, this isn’t a legacy recruitment being forced in any direction.

“My dad never pushed USC on me when I was young,” Hannah said. “But yeah, I did grow up liking USC.”

Strong Impression During Spring Visit

That interest is real—and it showed again this week.

“It was a great spring visit,” Hannah said. “Everyone had great energy and felt excited to be at practice. A strong environment helps the team come together 100%. Seeing many of the guys I’ve played against or been around, now playing for USC as freshmen, is pretty cool to me. I really like how the team is a great group of California and L.A. kids.”

That last part matters. USC’s push to reestablish a strong local identity hasn’t gone unnoticed by top underclassmen in the region, and Hannah is part of a 2028 SoCal defensive back group that is quietly shaping up to be one of the better cycles we’ve seen in recent years.

Early Impressions of New Defensive Staff

Tuesday also marked his first extended exposure to new defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn and defensive backs coach Trovon Reed.

“It was my first time experiencing their new defensive coordinator and I really like how he runs everything,” Hannah said. “Coach T Reed is an expert and I truly liked listening to everything he had to say and explain in meetings and practice.”

USC offered Hannah last spring after getting him on campus for a workout, and that early evaluation still looks like a strong one as his recruitment begins to take off nationally.

USC Positioned Well Moving Forward

For USC, the positioning is exactly where you’d want it at this stage. There’s familiarity. There’s genuine interest. And there’s a fit—both culturally and on the field.

Hannah plans to return to campus again in early June for workouts, which should give the staff another opportunity to continue building on what is already a strong foundation.

And zooming out, that might be the bigger takeaway here.

This isn’t just about one corner.

It’s about USC getting early traction with a deep, local defensive back group—and making sure names like Micah Hannah feel like they’re part of something that’s being built, not just recruited.