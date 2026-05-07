5-Star Maryland DL Tyzon Swann Emerging As Name To Watch For USC

Back on March 23, USC offered the class of 2028 five-star Indian Head (MD) defensive lineman Tyzon Swann. Swann is the No. 8 overall-ranked rising junior.

At that time, we already knew USC DL coach Skyler Jones had developed a pretty solid relationship with Swann, so we asked if he had plans to head West to Los Angeles this spring.

“Yes, sir, I will definitely get out there for a visit soon!!”

We’ve mentioned 2028 Maryland defensive lineman Tyzon Swann a few times already as a prospect to keep an eye on for USC Trojans football.

There are a few reasons for that.

For starters, USC defensive line coach Skyler Jones has already built a strong relationship with Swann early in the process. The communication between the two sides has been consistent, and Swann previously told WeAreSC he planned to get out to Los Angeles “soon” for a visit.

June USC visit locked in for Swann

Now we know when that trip is expected to happen.

Swann told WeAreSC he’s planning to visit USC June 10-12 as the Trojans continue pushing hard for one of the more intriguing young defensive prospects on the East Coast.

And there was another notable detail passed along from a USC source earlier this morning regarding Swann.

“He’s also Caleb Williams’ cousin.”

My immediate response?

“That seems pretty significant.”

Obviously, family connections alone don’t land elite prospects. Relationships, development, scheme fit, culture and long-term vision all matter. But it certainly doesn’t hurt when one of the biggest stars in recent USC history has a family connection to a young recruit the Trojans are prioritizing early.

Swann also expanded on why he’s excited to make the trip to USC next month.

“USC has become a favorite in my recruitment and will definitely be in my top schools in the future so I wanna get out there and meet the rest of the staff, get to experience the campus and the great facilities, and hopefully I see some defensive linemen like Jahkeem Stewart to see why he chose USC.”

That’s another noteworthy comment.

The Trojans’ recent momentum in recruiting defensive linemen, particularly nationally, is resonating with younger prospects. USC has made a major effort to reshape the perception of the program in the trenches, and recruits are paying attention to who is committing and why.

For Swann, this upcoming visit looks like an important next step.

USC already has his attention. The relationship with Skyler Jones appears solid. The family connection adds another layer, and now the Trojans will get an opportunity to make a strong in-person impression in June.

So yes, we’ll continue keeping close tabs on Tyzon Swann moving forward.

Rivals evaluation from Charles Power

“Tyzon Swann (No. 8) checks in as the top defensive lineman in the initial 2028 Rivals300. Swann had a dominant sophomore season, racking up an eye-popping 50 tackles for loss and 16 sacks, while also seeing time as a tight end. The 6-foot-4, 250-pounder is an active, athletic defender who lines up all over the defensive front.”