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USC keeping tabs on Tustin 4-star 2028 WR Hayden Koo

Chris Trevino USC Trojans footballby: Chris Trevino2 hours agoChrisNTrevino
Koo
Four-star 2028 Tustin WR Hayden Koo (Chris Trevino)

Four-star 2028 Tustin (Calif.) WR Hayden Koo on his latest offers and USC interest.

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Garry Paskwietz was a pioneer in bringing team-specific sports coverage to the internet. He founded WeAreSC in 1998 and was an Emmy winner for his work with Fox Sports West. Always generous with his time, knowledge, and compassion, he touched the lives of countless USC and high school football fans.

Garry Paskwietz