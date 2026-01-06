USC lands transfer portal commitment from Michigan State DL Alex VanSumeren

The USC Trojans struck again in the transfer portal on Tuesday as they landed former Michigan State defensive lineman Alex VanSumeren.

The 6-foot-3, 295-pound defensive lineman started the final 24 games of his Michigan State career, including this past season against the Trojans in the Coliseum. He finished this season tied for third on the team with 52 tackles, including two for loss and 1.5 sacks.

He was a four-star prospect the 2022 recruiting class, ranked as the nation’s No. 232 overall prospect and No. 27 defensive lineman out of Essexville (Mich.) Garber High School.

VanSumeren is the No. 217 overall player in the On3 Transfer Portal rankings and the No. 18 interior defensive lineman.

VanSumeren makes five for the Trojans

This is commitment No. 5 for the USC Trojans out of the transfer portal this offseason.

DT Alex VanSumeren (Michigan State)

LB Deven Bryant (Washington)

CB Jontez Williams (Iowa State)

CB Carrington Pierce (Oklahoma State)

WR Terrell Anderson (North Carolina State)