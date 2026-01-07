USC lands transfer portal prospect in former Penn State defensive end Zuriah Fisher

The USC Trojans added another player to its NCAA transfer portal haul on Tuesday as Lincoln Riley’s program was able to grab a second Big Ten defensive lineman. After signing former Michigan State defensive tackle Alex VanSumeren, the Trojans scored former Penn State defensive end Zuriah Fisher.

The 6-foot-3, 258-pound defensive end was a four-star signee in the 2020 recruiting class for Penn State. Injuries cut short his 2022 season and kept him off the field completely in 2024. But he returned to start 11 games for the Nittany Lions as a senior in 2025.

He was second on the team with 30 quarterback pressures, finishing with 19 tackles, including 3.5 for loss and two sacks. He also had a forced fumble and a pass breakup.

Fisher is going to need to obtain a medical waiver for another year of college football, which should not entail any of the hurdles that kept former USC transfer addition DJ Wingfield sidelined for the 2025 season after coming over from Purdue seeking an extra year. The 2026 season will be Fisher’s seventh year of college football.