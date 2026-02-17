USC Legacy DL Isaia Vandermade Commits to the Trojans

There are offers…and then there are offers like the USC offer.

For Rancho Santa Margarita (Calif.) Santa Margarita Catholic High School defensive lineman Isaia Vandermade, once USC offered, the opportunity became too good to pass up.

On Tuesday, Vandermade announced his commitment to the same school his father starred for — the USC Trojans.

Scholarship opportunities had already been rolling in from programs like University of Oregon, University of Oklahoma, University of Minnesota and University of California, Berkeley, and his recruitment has been trending up in a big way over the past few months.

But when the USC Trojans threw their hat in the ring, it hit different.

“Man that was a surreal moment for me for sure,” Vandermade said. “Growing up, my dad didn’t just play at USC, he coached there for 10 years too.

“I’ve always been around USC and grew up idolizing the players. Coach (Shaun) Nua called me about the USC offer, then put me on the phone with coach (Skyler) Jones, who offered me. It’s definitely a huge blessing.”

The call came from defensive line coach Shaun Nua, who passed the phone to edge coach Skyler Jones to seal the deal. For a prospect who has grown up around Heritage Hall, it wasn’t just another recruiting moment — it was personal.

A SoCal Name That Carries Weight

The Vandermade name has long carried juice in Southern California football circles.

His father, Lenny Vandermade, prepped at powerhouse Mater Dei High School and remains one of the most decorated Monarch linemen of the modern era. He went on to sign with the University of Southern California and started four years along the offensive line from 2000-2003 before returning to coach with the Trojans for a decade.

Isaia’s path has been unique in its own right.

He played his first two seasons at St. Ignatius College Preparatory, where his father served as head coach. When former USC Heisman-winning quarterback Carson Palmer took over the Santa Margarita program this offseason, he brought his former Trojan teammate back to Orange County as offensive coordinator and associate head coach — reuniting the Vandermade family with familiar SoCal roots.

Recruitment Was Heating Up

Vandermade is now firmly on the national radar. Along with USC, schools like University of Arizona, Brigham Young University, Oklahoma and Oregon have made his early cut, and more eyes are continuing to track his development.

At 6-foot-4-plus with length, power and a motor that doesn’t shut off, Vandermade’s best football may still be ahead of him. Much like the Eagles as a team, he started the season playing solid, consistent football — then caught fire down the stretch. His get-off improved, his hands became more violent, and his ability to collapse the pocket turned heads among college evaluators.

There’s still plenty of recruiting road ahead, but one thing is clear: USC isn’t just another logo on the offer sheet.

It’s home.

And when a legacy prospect with a rising national profile starts to feel that pull, it’s always worth watching closely.