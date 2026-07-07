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USC Men’s Hoops Report: The Muss Bus Is Stuck In A Ditch - Can Muss Pilot It Out?

rich-ruben
Rich Ruben
7h
Eric Musselman, USC
© Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Two years and three portal and high school recruiting classes ago, Jen Cohen hired Eric Musselman to replace the recently departed Andy Enfield. Expectations were high. Muss has a very good resume with over thirty plus years of coaching. However, the results on court results in his first two seasons have been a tremendous disappointment. Muss’ Trojans beat up a lot of non-conference cupcakes and then struggled mightily in their first two Big 10 conference seasons and conference tournaments. 

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Garry Paskwietz (1966-2019)

Garry Paskwietz was a pioneer in bringing team-specific sports coverage to the internet. He founded WeAreSC in 1998 and was an Emmy winner for his work with Fox Sports West. Always generous with his time, knowledge, and compassion, he touched the lives of countless USC and high school football fans.

Garry Paskwietz