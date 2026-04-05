USC QB Jayden Maiava caps off 'fantastic' 2026 spring camp

QB Jayden Maiava might’ve come across as an afterthought going into USC football’s 2026 spring camp. It’s not a crazy notion given the presence of more than 30 true freshmen early enrollees, including the No. 1 overall player, some key transfers and of course new defensive coordinator Gary Patterson.

But at the end of the day (camp), it’s Maiava that stamped himself as one of the clear headliners of spring, dominating like a senior returning starter should. And he’s doing it without Biletnikoff winner Makai Lemon, playmaker Ja’Kobi Lane or multi-year starting TE Lake McRee, all NFL bound.

“He’s had a fantastic spring. He’s been much, much better than he has been in any practice setting that we’ve had,” said head coach Lincoln Riley on Friday. “His comfort level, I think I said this the other day, his comfort level combined with he’s having to do it with a lot of new skill guys. I mean literally pretty much everybody but King [Miller] he hasn’t played with. Like everybody everybody. And to be able to come out and produce and be consistent the entire spring. He hasn’t had bad days. He’s taking care of the ball. He’s commanding.”

Riley’s spring comments can only build the confidence for USC fans eager to see what Maiava can do in his second full season as a starter. The Trojans will boast one of the most experienced QBs in the Big Ten and the nation with Maiava’s 31 career starts over three seasons.

Maiava is set up for a monster season in 2026 with yet another year in Riley’s system.

“This has historically been a really good year. A really productive year,” said Riley going into spring. “I think it’s going to be those next steps in all the areas he that showed growth at throughout last year. He did improve a ton…. we’ll expect a similar jump. I think that’s very, very reasonable.”

Leadership Growth

While it’s key to hear that Jayden Maiava has been making all the throws this spring, it’s also crucial to hear his leadership has taken a step forward as well.

The Trojans will go as far as Maiava can take them in 2026. He will carry them with his rocket arm and ability to lead in tough environments like Happy Valley and Bloomington.

“I think his confidence in leading and also knowing some of these other guys that were leaders are gone. The team and offense are looking to him to be a leader and to have the presence.” said Riley. “It’s growing kind of like his game is, honestly. It’s like right in sync with his game. More confidence, more personality, more swagger. More attitude. Our guys, our team feeds off that when he does and he’s been like that all spring.”

“I’ve come out of my shell a lot more. Spoken up a little bit more. But I’m going to lead the way that feels more natural. I don’t want it to seem forced or go up and be a rah-rah guy when that’s not who I am,” said Maiava. “But also encouraging my teammates. Encouraging my brothers just to let them know I’m doing the best I can, so I trust you to do your best.”