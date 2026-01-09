USC quarterback Husan Longstreet to enter the NCAA transfer portal

Quarterback Husan Longstreet has entered the NCAA transfer portal following his true freshman season with the USC Trojans, according to On3’s Steve Wiltfong and Greg Biggins.

The 6-foot, 200-pound Longstreet was a big piece of USC’s 2025 high school signing class as the Trojans were able to close on the five-star prospect after previous quarterback commit Juju Lewis flipped his commitment to Colorado.

Longstreet played in four games for USC as a true freshman, maintaining his redshirt year. Now, he’s set to enter the transfer portal with four years of eligibility remaining.

Longstreet played the entire second half of a blowout win over Missouri State in his first college game. He went 9-for-9 for 69 yards and one touchdown through the air. He also rushed for two scores. The freshmen went 4-for-6 for 34 yards the following week in another lopsided win against Georgia Southern. His other two appearances came in very brief showings at Illinois and Notre Dame. He took two snaps against Illinois, rushing once for 16 yards. He carried one time for zero yards at Notre Dame.

Longstreet will likely look for playing time right away rather than sitting behind returning starter Jayden Maiava for the 2026 season.