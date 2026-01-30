USC receiver Ja'Kobi Lane impressing during Senior Bowl practices

The Panini Senior Bowl is set to kick off Saturday, January 31 at 11:30 am from Hancock Whitney Stadium at the University of South Alabama. Two former USC Trojans are down there in safety Kamari Ramsey and wide receiver Ja’Kobi Lane. And Lane has been a guy turning heads throughout practices as he looks to push his way up draft boards. Here’s a look at some of his week.

Right now, ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. has Lane slotted as his No. 9 wide receiver heading into the draft. Lane is widely viewed as a Day 2 pick and we’ll see if he can become another of USC’s standout receivers taken in the second round of the draft.

Makai Lemon is certain to join Drake London and Jordan Addison as first-round picks of the past five years. But USC’s second-round receivers of the past decade-plus wouldn’t be bad company for Lane. Robert Woods, Marqise Lee, JuJu Smith-Schuster and Michael Pittman all went in the second round.

Nasty move from USC WR Ja’Kobi Lane to get wide open downfield for a touchdown #SeniorBowl pic.twitter.com/SHjFNZrzpT — Tommy Yarrish (@tommy_yarrish) January 28, 2026

Ja’Kobi Lane putting the work in. pic.twitter.com/UIuhopW2hx — Max Chadwick (@CFBMaxChadwick) January 27, 2026

Ja’Kobi Lane showing off his hands pic.twitter.com/cOD4uR1RpL — Max Chadwick (@CFBMaxChadwick) January 29, 2026

#USCTrojans WR Ja'Kobi Lane (top of screen) is so smooth. Nussmeier gets flushed, Lane comes back to the ball, and gets two feet in bounds during two-minute drill. Lane has excellent body control and such a smooth process. I'm excited to see how he does at the Combine pic.twitter.com/s4Pk5EexKq — Chad Jensen (@ChadNJensen) January 30, 2026