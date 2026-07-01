USC Recruiting Takeaways From Nike’s 2026 The Opening Finals: Top Targets, Commits Impress in Beaverton

USC was well represented at Nike’s 2026 The Opening Finals in Beaverton, with several commits and top recruiting targets turning in strong performances. From wide receiver Quinten Hale and rising 2028 standout Hayden Koo to key defensive priorities like Allen Kennett V and Landon Miller, the Trojans continued to make an impression across multiple classes as the recruiting board for 2027 and 2028 takes shape.