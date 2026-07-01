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USC Recruiting Takeaways From Nike’s 2026 The Opening Finals: Top Targets, Commits Impress in Beaverton

Scott-Schrader
Scott Schrader@SchraderOn3
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Landon Miller was a standout at Ohio State on Tuesday. (Birm/LR)

USC was well represented at Nike’s 2026 The Opening Finals in Beaverton, with several commits and top recruiting targets turning in strong performances. From wide receiver Quinten Hale and rising 2028 standout Hayden Koo to key defensive priorities like Allen Kennett V and Landon Miller, the Trojans continued to make an impression across multiple classes as the recruiting board for 2027 and 2028 takes shape.

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Garry Paskwietz (1966-2019)

Garry Paskwietz was a pioneer in bringing team-specific sports coverage to the internet. He founded WeAreSC in 1998 and was an Emmy winner for his work with Fox Sports West. Always generous with his time, knowledge, and compassion, he touched the lives of countless USC and high school football fans.

Garry Paskwietz