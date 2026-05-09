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USC Recruiting Notebook: JSerra High School practice

Chris Trevino USC Trojans footballby: Chris Trevino1 hour agoChrisNTrevino
Lincoln
2028 OL and USC recruiting target Lincoln Fa'alafi

The USC Recruiting Notebook makes another spring practice stop, this time at JSerra.

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Garry Paskwietz (1966-2019)

Garry Paskwietz was a pioneer in bringing team-specific sports coverage to the internet. He founded WeAreSC in 1998 and was an Emmy winner for his work with Fox Sports West. Always generous with his time, knowledge, and compassion, he touched the lives of countless USC and high school football fans.

Garry Paskwietz