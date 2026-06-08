USC Recruiting Board, Linebacker Concerns and New Facility Impact All Covered in This Week's WeAreSC Q&A

We spent some time on the WeAreSC message board discussing USC recruiting, the 2028 class, linebacker concerns, the new football facility, and several roster questions.

Here are some of the highlights from this week’s Q&A.

Is This A Big Week For USC Recruiting?

Austinhalloran: Is next week a big week for 2028 prospects?

Scott: This week will be a big one for USC recruiting for a variety of reasons, mainly because of all the younger prospects who’ll be working out with the coaching staff. We’ll have more on the 2027 visitors in the coming days, but expect quite a bit of content starting June 11.

Ranking USC’s Recent Wide Receiver Classes

The-209: The 2026 and 2027 wide receiver classes have been epic. How would you rank them?

Scott: I don’t really rank prospects the same way Rivals does, but if I were building a recruiting board before spring ball, it would’ve probably looked something like this:

Is This The Most Boring Recruiting Summer Ever?

nelsonnatty2025: Is this the most boring recruiting summer?

Scott: It’s been amazing, yes. Lol.

Where Does Alex Graham Fit?

Rgray388: Does USC see Alex Graham at nickel or safety?

Scott: Alex Graham could play both based on what I’ve been told, but Coach Paul Gonzalez specifically mentioned Alex’s man-cover skills as something that fits well at free safety. He’ll definitely play some free safety for USC.

Another Edge Rusher?

Bad Hombre: Any chance USC adds another defensive end in this class?

Scott: There’s always a chance, but based on the feedback I’ve received up to this point, I doubt it.

Could Walter Matthews Move To Offensive Tackle?

GilbertAZTrojan: If USC misses on Isaiah Bertola, could Walter Matthews move from tight end to offensive tackle?

Scott: There is a ZERO percent chance Walter Matthews ever moves to offensive tackle at USC.

Elijah Newby In The Secondary?

GilbertAZTrojan: Could Elijah Newby play a hybrid nickel/linebacker role?

Scott: We don’t see practice, so I couldn’t tell you how he’s looked at any position. What I can say is his name has never come up during the numerous conversations I’ve had with USC sources regarding the secondary.

Any Concern About Isaiah Bertola?

BBCoolB: Did USC’s recent offensive line offers signal concern about Isaiah Bertola? Are the Trojans still in the hunt?

Scott: I don’t know what it signaled because nobody has told me it signaled anything. As far as I know, nothing has changed with USC and Isaiah Bertola, but there have been three Cal predictions submitted today for Bertola.

The Linebacker Situation

carkmonsta: Should fans be concerned about linebacker recruiting moving forward?

Scott: There doesn’t appear to be any sense of urgency from the staff right now, but they’ll be adding linebacker talent in January.

A similar question came from OxyTrojan, who wondered if USC had simply missed on too many linebacker targets this cycle.

Scott: USC just couldn’t gain much traction at linebacker, and I’m sure the coaching changes played a role. They’ll hit the portal in January, but the staff likes the linebacker room more than some fans do.

CENTRAL_CA_FIGHT_ON: How excited are you about the new football facility?

Scott: Just like everyone else, I’m looking forward to seeing it. We’ll get a tour this summer for sure. I think the impact of the new facility will be much greater than some people realize.

Kayden Dixon-Wyatt’s Role This Season

Rgray388: Could Kayden Dixon-Wyatt make an impact this year?

Scott: I expect Kayden Dixon-Wyatt to play quite a bit this season.

How Strong Is California’s 2028 Class?

LDIABootney: How does the 2028 California class compare to 2027?

Scott: Early returns suggest it’s another very strong class. There may be several reclassifications as well, which would only strengthen it.

USC’s Offensive Line Board

GW4USC: Which of the new offensive line offers does USC have the best chance with?

Scott: USC is no longer pursuing either prospect.

Looking Ahead To 2028 USC Safety Recruiting

Kalani69: How many 2028 safeties is USC evaluating?

Scott: We’ll move on to the 2028 class and the potential numbers game in July.

Chad Bowden Extension?

Anon1746577799: Are there plans to extend Chad Bowden?

Scott: Nobody has shared that information with me, but my guess is USC will do whatever is necessary to make sure he’s taken care of.

USC’s Top 2028 Priorities

Norcal: Are players like Elisha Mueller, Lincoln Fa’alafi, Austin Attalah, Landon Miller and Allen Kennett V considered top priorities?

Scott: Yes. Those guys are all among the top prospects on USC’s board right now.

One Final Note On Running Backs

Austinhalloran mentioned that if USC is focusing heavily on 2028 running backs, names like Malaki Davis of Corona Centennial and Makai Buchanan of Victorville deserve significant attention moving forward.

Those are certainly prospects worth monitoring as USC begins shifting more attention toward the 2028 cycle later this summer.