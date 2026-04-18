USC safeties see rise in communication, details in spring camp

USC safeties coach Paul Gonzales and defensive coordinator Gary Patterson had a full plate of teaching this spring. All that was evident in camp, especially with the secondary and USC’s safeties, the engine of Patterson’s defense.

Patterson emphasized speed in his opening press conference as a USC coach several months ago. Speed of his defense and speed of his play calls.

The Hall of Fame coach needs calls out quickly to his defense on the field and processed even faster. The hope was to get an entire “sentence” play call down to a single word.

Patterson said the defense was even able to shave off a word before spring started. The good news for USC fans is that the defense improved over the course of camp with communication.

“That’s pretty much what we got to by the end of spring. There was a lot of progress. Made it to all positions in the defense where they understood and the sentence was shrunk down,” said Gonzales. “That’s great because now you can call it faster. You’re not affected by tempo teams. You’re not affected if it goes from a normal game situation to a two-minute situation where they’re starting to go fast, or any of that kind of stuff, because you can get the calls out to our guys.”

“We were able to even start with one word with some of the former stuff that they did, you know,” said Patterson. “But we added some stuff so we could teach the freshmen, so they knew what was going on, so they didn’t have to memorize everything. You know that process has come along. It’s come along since we’ve got down here.”

Details Matter

One of the biggest themes on display this spring when it came to the safeties was details. Safeties coach Paul Gonzales and nickels coach Sam Carter spent a good portion of their individual drill segments hammering home small coverage points, footwork and hand placement.

If the effort is there for the small things, it pays off in the bigger picture for USC football.

“It’s huge. I think on some level guys kinda come up thinking that 80 percent is okay. Yeah, it probably is in some worlds. But not in football. Not on Saturdays. It has to be 100 percent,” said Gonzales. “If we can close that gap with our group, we’re going to be really good. Right now, I think there is a lot of guys that now know what to do. It’s the how and the why that we are teaching and getting them to where it’s muscle memory; it’s instincts. It’s guys not even thinking anymore. They are seeing something and it’s like a muscle reflex. That’s really what we are trying to coach and close the gap on.”

Big Picture

The big picture is where growth was coming along by the end of spring for the safeties. For all of this to work for the Trojans and the defense this year, the USC safeties need the bird’s eye view of the defense, not the street view.

“I think the group as whole has a lot better understanding of what we are doing defensively. Our position drives everything. Communication improved first week to the last week. A lot of guys are starting to see the big picture,” he said. “I think when you’re first learning a new defense, you are worried about the small things. ‘How am I affected?’ ‘What’s my job?’ As you get to learning the defense, you start understanding, ‘Hey, how can I make things better for the corner? How can I get us into a check that is better for the ‘backer to play the run?’ And how these pieces fit together when they start motioning and shifting and it becomes a more comprehensive understanding to what we are trying to do. I think that was a big step for us. I think the guys all made good progress.”