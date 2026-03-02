USC spring roster update: New numbers for incoming freshmen and returning vets

The USC Trojans spring roster is out and fans are likely going to need to refer to it for a while as there are number changes everywhere. Here’s a look at what the newcomers are wearing, plus some changes for returning veterans.

0 – CB Jontez Williams

Williams wore Nos. 31 and 3 at Iowa State. He’ll take over the No. 0 at USC on the defensive side.

2 – CB Rock Hill

Hill wore Nos. 11 and 1 in high school but had on No. 2 for his USC visit photos.

4 – WR Trent Mosley

Mosley also wore No. 5 in high school, but finished his career in No. 4.

6 – S Christian Pierce

Pierce moves from No. 24 into single digits, grabbing No. 6 from departed DE Anthony Lucas.

6 – RB Deshonne Redeaux

Redeaux wore No. 4 in high school and No. 1 in his USC visit photo. He takes over the offensive No. 6 from a guy who had a pretty good 2025 season in WR Makai Lemon.

7 – CB Alex Graham

Another defensive back who drops into single digits. Graham wore No. 27 as a freshman last year.

8 – RB King Miller

Miller earns a scholarship and a new number this offseason, moving from No. 30 to No. 8

8 – LB Desman Stephens

The defensive No. 8 moves from DT Devan Thompkins to Stephens, who previously wore No. 21 and No. 23 at USC.

9 – WR Terrell Anderson

The North Carolina State transfer keeps his No. 9 he wore with the Wolfpack.

9 – S Kennedy Urlacher

And another defensive back moving from the 20s into single digits. Urlacher wore No. 28 last year for USC and No. 23 the year before at Notre Dame.

10 – WR Corey Simms

Technically, Simms wore No. 10 last year but officially moved to No. 22 during the season to avoid duplicate numbers on special teams. He’s back in No. 10 now.

15 – LB Jadyn Walker

Walker goes from No. 31 to No. 15 as he looks to grab a starting spot this season.

15 – QB Jonas Williams

With his high school No. 13 retired, it’s No. 15 for the true freshman quarterback.

17 – LB Deven Bryant

Bryant keeps his No. 17 after transferring in from Washington.

17 – WR Kayden Dixon-Wyatt

Dixon-Wyatt wore Nos. 13 and 4 during his high school career. Those will add up to the No. 17 he’s wearing to start his USC career.

18 – DE Zuriah Fisher

Fisher wore No. 36 at Penn State. Hopefully he’ll deliver twice the production with half the number at USC.

18 – WR Romero Ison

Ison wore No. 84 as a true freshman last season.

19 – TE Mark Bowman

Bowman keeps his high school No. 19.

19 – CB Brandon Lockhart

Lockhart gets the No. 19 that standout safety Bishop Fitzgerald wore last season.

21 – CB RJ Sermons

Sermons was wearing No. 42 last year, which is unaccounted for now.

22 – RB Shahn Alston

Alston wore No. 0 in high school.

22 – LB Talanoa Ili

Ili wore Nos. 43, 1 and 5 during his high school career. Nobody is wearing Nos. 42, 43, 55 or 58 this season. It’ll be interesting to see if Ili ever gets into one of those.

23 – S Kendarius Reddick

Reddick wore No. 0 in high school and No. 41 last season at USC. He’ll now get the No. 23 jersey worn by Desman Stephens last year.

24 – LB Shaun Scott

Scott gets his high school No. 24 from Mater Dei.

27 – CB Chasen Johnson

Johnson wore No. 21 last season at USC but moves into the No. 27 jersey he wore the previous season at UCF.

28 – CB Carrington Pierce

Pierce gets No. 28 after coming over from Oklahoma State.

29 – QB Will Doherty

Doherty is a walk-on quarterback from Santa Barbara City College.

29 – CB Joshua Holland

Holland wore No. 2 at St. John Bocso. He’ll start his USC career in No. 29.

31 – S Madden Riordan

Riordan wore Nos. 2 and 23 at Sierra Canyon. He’ll be in the No. 31 jersey worn by Jadyn Walker last year.

31 – WR Seth Zamora

Zamora moves from No. 82 to No. 31 this year.

34 – CB Jayden Crowder

Crowder wore No. 7 at Santa Margarita, but the line is long for single-digit defensive numbers at USC.

35 – P Lachlan Carrigan

Carrigan goes from the No. 39 he wore at Memphis to No. 35 at USC.

36 – S Peyton Dyer

Dyer was another single-digit high school defensive back, but will start his USC career in No. 36.

44 – DT Braeden Jones

Jones wore No. 99 in high school and No. 0 on his USC visit. He’ll land right about in the middle of that to start his Trojans career.

46 – LS Dylan Black

Black wore No. 46 at Oregon State but that belongs to kicker Ryon Sayeri at USC. He’ll wear No. 46 for the cardinal and gold.

49 – DE Simote Katoanga

Kameryn Crawford wore No. 49 as a true freshman before moving to No. 1. But the comparison USC fans are hoping to see is the previous No. 49, defensive end Tuli Tuipulotu.

50 – LB Taylor Johnson

Johnson wore No. 8 in high school but starts at USC in No. 50.

51 – OL Vlad Dyakonov

Dyakonov gets his high school No. 51.

51 – DE Andrew Williams

Williams wore No. 14 in high school but goes to No. 51 at USC.

52 – DT TomTom Topui

Topui gets his high school No. 52.

56 – OL Kannon Smith

Kannon Smith wore No. 66 in high school.

57 – OL Esun Tafa

Tafa wore No. 77 in high school but that belongs to Alani Noa at USC.

No. 66 – OL Breck Kolojay

Kolojay gets his high school No. 66 from IMG Academy.

No. 71 – OL Keenyi Pepe

Pepe gets his high school number, but this is also a number with some strong USC legacy behind it. It might not match the history of No. 77, but Brad Budde, Tony Boselli, Charles Brown and Deuce Lutui isn’t a bad group to follow.

76 – OL John Fifita

Fifita wore a few numbers in high school, but No. 76 was one of them.

78 – OL Chase Deniz

His high school No. 73 belongs to Tobias Raymond, so Deniz starts in No. 78.

80 – WR Luc Weaver

Weaver wore No. 8 in high school and adds the 0 at USC.

84 – TE Tucker Ashcraft

Ashcraft wore Nos. 18 and 38 at Wisconsin. He keeps an 8 at USC in the No. 84 jersey.

85 – WR Tron Baker

Baker gets No. 85, which was worn by Walker Lyons previously.

87 – TE Josiah Jefferson

Jefferson wore No. 1 at junior college but gets Lake McRee’s No. 87 at USC.

90 – DT Jake Johnson

Johnson gets his high school No. 90.

91 – DT Alex VanSumeren

VanSumeren keeps the No. 91 he wore at Michigan State.

94 – DE Luke Wafle

No. 94 is back on the shoulders of an elite LW defensive lineman as it’s been a little over a decade since Leonard Williams was terrorizing quarterbacks with that number at USC.

99 – DT Jamaal Jarrett

Jarrett officially had No. 99 for one game last season when Sam Huard was boucing numbers around and wore No. 0 for a game. Jarrett will be in No. 99 all season for 2026.