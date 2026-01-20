USC Trojans 2026 Big Ten schedule to be released next week

The 2026 Big Ten college football schedule will be released in full next Tuesday, January 27, according to a statement from the conference as the USC Trojans are set to learn the exact dates of their conference games.

The schedule release will air on Big Ten Network at 2:30 pm PT.

USC is going to play one of the tougher Big Ten conference schedules next year, so the timing of the bye week and road games will be interesting to see and vital to the Trojans’ chances to compete.

The Trojans will play the reigning national champions on the road as USC visits Indiana in Bloomington. The crosstown rivalry game against UCLA being at the Rose Bowl means one less cross-country tip for USC in its five road games, but two of those require very significant travel in a visit to Rutgers and a Penn State program in Year 1 of the Matt Campbell build with plenty of Iowa State transfers. And USC will make its first visit to Madison since 1965 when the Trojans take on the Wisconsin Badgers.

The home conference schedule is strong as well. Maryland is the only school that won’t draw considerable buzz. USC’s other three Big Ten games in the Coliseum this fall are against Ohio State, Oregon and Washington.

USC has non-conference home games scheduled against Fresno State on September 5 and Louisiana on September 12. The Trojans need to schedule one more non-conference game and that could either go in Week 0 before Fresno State, or Week 3 after Louisiana. The number of programs with openings on either of those dates is small.

The Big Ten did tease the conference schedule by announcing one game today. Ohio State will visit Indiana on October 17 in a rematch of the 2025 Big Ten Championship Game.