USC Trojans Alijah Arenas and Jazzy Davidson named Big Ten Freshmen of the Week

The USC Trojans swept the Big Ten Freshmen of the Week awards this week as Alijah Arenas and Jazzy Davidson were both honored.

Arenas was outstanding in USC’s two wins this week. He led the Trojans with 29 points in an 81-75 home win against Indiana. Arenas added six rebounds, an assist, a block and a steal. It was an offensive explosion for Arenas, who had scored 30 points combined in the first four games of his college career. The 37 minutes played also represented a significant season best.

Arenas followed that performance up with 24 points, three reboudsn, two assists, two blocks and two steals in a 77-75 road win at Penn State. Arenas scored 11 points in the final four minutes of that game and also provided the game-winner. He received an inbounds pass with seven seconds left and the score tied at 75. He took the ball all the way to the basket after two spin moves and hit a layup high off the backboard.

USC is 4-2 since Arenas’ arrival on the court. The Trojans are firmly on the NCAA Tournament bubble. On3 has USC as one of the last four in and playing Miami as a No. 11 seed in the First Four games in Dayton.

The Trojans next play at Ohio State on Wednesday before returning home to take on No. 8 Illinois and Oregon.

Davidson led the Trojans to two wins this week as well. She scored 21 points in an 83-65 blowout win at Northwestern and poured in a career-high 27 points to go along with eight rebounds and eight assists in a 70-62 win at Illinois.

USC has caught itself a bit with a four-game winning streak following a run in which the Trojans lost six of scen games, including four to ranked opponents. The Trojans kicked off this winning streak with an 81-69 home win over then-No. 8 Iowa.

Up next for Davidson and the Trojans are home games against Indiana and Wisconsin before finishing the regular season with games against No. 8 Ohio State, Penn State and No. 2 UCLA.

This is Davidson’s fifth Freshman of the Week honor this season and second in a row.