USC Trojans expected to add another Gary Patterson connection to defensive staff
The USC Trojans appear set to bring in another Gary Patterson connection to the defensive staff. According to a report from Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports, former Louisiana Tech safeties coach Sam Carter is set to join Patterson’s first defensive staff at USC.
Carter played for Patterson at TCU from 2010-2014. He earned First-Team All-Big 12 honors and was named a Jim Thorpe Award semifinalist as a senior, when he finished with 55 tackles, four interceptions and nine passes defended. Carter started 38 games and played in 49 for Patterson with the Horned Frogs.
His coaching career started as a quality control analyst at Missouri from 2016-2019. He then moved into an assistant coach role with the Arkansas defensive backs from 2020-22. He spent a year as the cornerbacks coach at Ole Miss, two years as the cornerbacks coach at Purdue and was the safeties coach at Louisiana Tech this past season.
Carter joins former TCU and Baylor defensive backs coach Paul Gonzales close connections to Patterson who will be on this staff and look to accelerate the install timeline for the Hall of Fame coach with a new program.
The USC defense will also welcome linebackers coach Mike Ekeler, who will handle special teams as well for the Trojans. Ekeler comes over after one year at Nebraska. This will be his second stint coaching USC linebackers as he ran that group during the 2013 season.