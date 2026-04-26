USC LB Eric Gentry signs as UDFA with Cincinnati Bengals

USC linebacker Eric Gentry signed as an undrafted free agent with the Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday. Gentry entered the draft weekend as one of the more unique draft prospects as a 6-foot-6 linebacker.

Headed to The Jungle ‼️@IamEricGentry has signed with the @Bengals as a Priority Free Agent 🤝 pic.twitter.com/aWe4iTBBta — USC Football ✌️ (@uscfb) April 26, 2026

The Trojans finished the weekend with three draft picks with wide receivers Makai Lemon (No. 20 overall), Ja’Kobi Lane (No. 80) and safety Kamari Ramsey (No. 141). USC finished with three draft picks in 2025.

Multiple Trojans have been able to catch on rosters as UDFA over the last several seasons: Isaiah Pola-Mao (Raiders), Justin Dedich (Rams) and Easton Mascarenas-Arnold (Browns).

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Here is a breakdown of USC’s latest draft pick.

Eric Gentry by the Numbers:

Draft Rank (NFL.com): No. 295 overall, No. 26 LB

Height: 6-foot-6 5/8

Weight: 221 pounds

High School: Neumann Goretti (Pa.) (Class of 2021)

High School Ranking: No. 452 overall (three-star), No. 45 LB, No. 15 in Pennsylvania.

Transfer School: Arizona State

Career USC Stats (40 games): 226 total tackles, 21.5 TFL (eight sacks), nine forced fumbles, 11 passes defended

USC Career:

Eric Gentry did not begin his career with the Trojans, but with Pac-12 rival Arizona State. Gentry earned freshman All-American status after 45 tackles with five tackles for a loss in his debut season. He opted to transfer from the Sun Devils and made his way to USC for Lincoln Riley’s debut season.

Gentry was an immediate impact starter and one of the key stars on defense. But he suffered an ankle injury in a loss to Utah that limited him for the rest of the year. The injury required offseason surgery. He finished with 71 stops and four TFLs.

The 2023 campaign was an odd one as Gentry’s playing time fluctuated and was in general limited. Health was the cited factor, but there were also murmurs of tension with the defensive staff. Gentry recorded 46 tackles and four tackles for a loss while DC Alex Grinch was fired midseason.

A rejuvenated Gentry set a torrid pace under new coaching in 2024, looking like an All-American candidate with 6.5 TFL over his first five games. But he suffered multiple concussions over that stretch as well and made the choice to redshirt.

The East Coast native quickly made the decision to return to USC and put forth his healthiest season to date with a career-high 12 starts and career-best 76 tackles, seven TFL and three sacks.

NFL.com Player Analysis: