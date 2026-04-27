USC's Mike Ekeler on special teams investment from Lincoln Riley

There was no denying that USC special teams needed a shot in the arm in Lincoln Riley’s USC program. There were moments of success and accolades, but also multiple instances of failure in critical spots.

Riley made the splash move this offseason and added Mike Ekeler out of Nebraska, one of the most decorated special teams coaches in the country. Riley drew praise several years ago with real investment on the defensive side of the ball in 2024 with the hiring of UCLA’s D’Anton Lynn and his staff.

The addition of Ekeler and the emphasis on USC special teams this spring has felt similar.

“Coach Riley has gone all in and it’s been a lot of fun. It’s been a great experience. I told my wife this spring, from a special teams standpoint, I don’t know if I’ve ever enjoyed a process more. Largely in part because of the emphasis that Coach Riley put on it,” said Ekeler. “He started every meeting out with about 10 minutes of clips of transferable skills showing, ‘Hey, here’s what we’re learning. Block destruction and blocking from a special team standpoint. Here’s how it’s showing up, O-line. Here’s how it’s showing up receivers, here’s how it’s showing up DBs and linebackers.’ He sets the tone for this program, and it was his vision and to do what we’re doing, and I’m just doing my part to execute it.”

Spring Assessment

There was a special (no pun intended) emphasis on the field for special teams this spring, multiple sessions at the start of practice for drills. Drills from blocking, tackling and coverage. All the basics of football.

Ekeler saw enough this spring from his special teams unit to provide even more juice into his body. If that’s even possible.

“The amount of talent we have and the amount of talent that we’re going to be able to put out there on special teams – I’m not joking, like it’s hard for me to sleep at night because I’m so damn excited,” he said. “It’s about finding that really good mixture of guys and giving guys roles. We have so many talented young players here, finding a spot for them and giving them roles out there. To go out there, and when the lights are on, make plays and make plays that are going to effect winning and losing games. Get them a part of it. So now, when their numbers called and they go out on offense, they go out on defense, they’re already in the flow of the game. Been there, done that. It’s about finding that that right mixture, which we will.”

Fan-Freaking-Tastic Special Teams

Over the course of his post-spring media interview, Ekler what was asked what the secret to having a good special teams unit. Ekeler didn’t like that exact phrasing.

“We don’t use the word ‘good’ around here,” he said with the smile. “Good is average. [How about] Fan-freaking-tastic.”

Ekeler’s offense to a single word speaks to the larger picture on special teams. It’s about the approach. Teaching and providing a full understanding for the players he sends out there down to the tiniest details. Details like the right word.

“It’s not what you do, it’s how you do it,” he said of his secret. “The goal is to combine how you do it with what you do. Now, you’ve got something to eat. That’s what you’re chasing. You’re chasing winning the margins. It’s the smallest of details. And it’s training your guys from stance to start to understanding concepts, to understanding the big picture field awareness to ball-me-man relationships, understanding time and space and methods to defeat blocks and methods to block you right? It’s all of that. That’s what you’re chasing.”