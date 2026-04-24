Makai Lemon selected No. 20 overall by Philadelphia in NFL Draft

USC wide receiver Makai Lemon was selected in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft on Thursday by Philadelphia Eagles. Lemon is the third receiver drafted as the No. 20 overall pick behind Carnell Tate (No. 5) and Jordyn Tyson (No. 9).

Lemon is the sixth first-round pick for the Trojans over the last seven drafts. He is the first since 2024 when QB Caleb Williams went No. 1 overall to the Chicago Bears. Overall, Lemon is the 86th first-round pick for the program, second all-time.

Lemon is the first Trojan receiver to go in the first round since Jordan Addison in 2023 at No. 23 overall to the Minnesota Vikings. He’s the first USC receiver to go in the Top 15 since Drake London went No. 8 overall in 2022.

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Here is a breakdown of USC’s latest first-round pick.

Makai Lemon by the Numbers:

Draft Rank (NFL.com): No. 11 overall, No. 2 WR

Height: 5-foot-11 1/8

Weight: 192 pounds

High School: Los Alamitos (Calif.) (Class of 2023)

High School Ranking: No. 37 overall (four-star), No. 6 WR, No. 4 in California

Career USC Stats (33 games): 137 receptions, 2,008 yards, 17 total TDs; 823 return yards

USC Career:

Makai Lemon was one of the first splash commitments for then new USC head coach Lincoln Riley, flipped from Oklahoma along with five-star teammate and QB Malachi Nelson. Lemon was one of four receivers USC signed in a heralded pass catcher class along with Zachariah Branch, Duce Robinson and Ja’Kobi Lane, all in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Lemon had an unconventional freshman season as he played more cornerback than receiver after injuries hit the secondary. He moved back to offense for the Holiday Bowl and flashed with two receptions for 75 yards. He finished with a modest six receptions for 88 yards as a true freshman.

Lemon took a massive jump in his sophomore season as he emerged as the go-to playmaker with a team-high 52 receptions for 764 yards and three TDs. He also became one of the top kick returners in the Big Ten and nation at 27.1 yards per return.

The hype was massive around Lemon going into 2025 and lived up to it with winning the Biletnikoff Award, the second in program history. Lemon recorded 79 receptions for 1,156 yards and 11 receiving scores, which led the Big Ten at the end of the regular season. He finished with 13 total touchdowns from scrimmage, the most for a wide receiver in the conference, and 14 total scores with a touchdown pass against Oregon.

The junior earned unanimous first-team All-American status in addition to first-team All-Big Ten honors. Lemon is the fourth Trojan wide receiver in program history to earn unanimous status along with Keyshawn Johnson (1995), Dwayne Jarrett (2005) and Marqise Lee (2012).

NFL.com Player Analysis: