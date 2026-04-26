USC's Bishop Fitzgerald signs as UDFA with Tennessee Titans

USC All-American safety Bishop Fitzgerald signed as an undrafted free agent (UDFA) with the Tennessee Titans on Saturday.

Music City bound 🎵‼️@BalloutBishop has signed with the @titans as a Priority Free Agent 🤝 pic.twitter.com/KjQrzVaXqz — USC Football ✌️ (@uscfb) April 25, 2026

The Trojans finished the weekend with three draft picks with wide receivers Makai Lemon (No. 20 overall), Ja’Kobi Lane (No. 80) and safety Kamari Ramsey (No. 141). USC finished with three draft picks in 2025.

It’s a little surprising to see Fitzgerald go undrafted, consistently rated among the Top 200 prospects of the draft. He also competed at the NFL Combine.

Multiple Trojans have been able to catch on rosters as UDFA over the last several seasons: Isaiah Pola-Mao (Raiders), Justin Dedich (Rams) and Easton Mascarenas-Arnold (Browns).

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Here is a breakdown of USC’s latest UDFA signing:

Bishop Fitzgerald by the Numbers:

Draft Rank (NFL.com): No. 158 overall, No. 12 S

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 201 pounds

High School: Gar-Field (VA) (Class of 2021)

Junior College Ranking: No. 9 overall (three-star), No. 1 S, No. 3 in Kansas.

Transfer School: North Carolina State

Career USC Stats (10 games): 51 total tackles, 2.5 TFL (sack), five interceptions, TD, three passes defended

USC Career:

Bishop Fitzgerald did not have a long illustrious career with the Trojans, just a one stop year out of the portal. But he did have a long journey to USC as a JUCO prospect and starter at NC State. He recorded 97 tackles, including 7.5 tackles for a loss with 16 PBUs and 5 INTs over two seasons with the Wolfpack before arriving in SoCal.

Fitzgerald was a plug-and-play starter for D’Anton Lynn’s defense, pairing with returner Kamari Ramsey. He made his final college season his best with consensus All-American honors as one of the nation’s leaders in interceptions (5). Fitzgerald is USC’s first consensus All-American at defensive back since Talanoa Hufanga (2020).

He missed the final two games of the season with a knee injury. Overall, Fitzgerald finished the season with 51 total tackles, 2.5 TFL (sack), five interceptions, TD and three passes defended.

NFL.com Player Analysis: