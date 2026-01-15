USC Trojans sign transfer portal tight end Tucker Ashcraft

The USC Trojans made another addition to their offseason transfer portal haul as former Wisconsin tight end Tucker Ashcraft became the newest Trojan on Wednesday.

The 6-foot-5, 257-pound Ashcraft was a three-star high school prospect out of Seattle who earned some significant playing time as a true freshman with the Badgers in 2023. He finished that year with eight receptions for 86 yards and a touchdown while playing in all 13 games. Tucker then played in all 12 games during the 2024 season, finishing with 12 catches for 82 yards and another score. He was set to play a big role in the Wisconsin offense this past season but a lower body injury during camp prevented him from playing early in the season. He ultimately played in just four games — two mid-season games against Michigan and Iowa, and two late-season games against Illinois and Minnesota — and was able to utilize his redshirt season.

Ashcraft comes to USC with two years of eligibility remaining, to go with 22 career receptions for 178 yards and two touchdowns in 28 games played and six starts.

Ashcraft is the ninth grab out of the portal for the Trojans this offseason.

He’s joined on the offensive side of the ball by former North Carolina State wide receiver Terrell Anderson. The USC defense added tackle Alex VanSumeren, defensive end Zuriah Fisher, linebacker Deven Bryant and defensive backs Jontez Williams and Carrington Pierce. USC also found special teams additions in long snapper Dylan Black and punter Lachlan Carrigan.