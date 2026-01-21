USC Trojans targeting Gary Patterson as program's next defensive coordinator
By the time USC fans finish refreshing their timelines, one thing will become clear: Gary Patterson won't be a splash hire built for headlines. This...
Apparently, the USC players headed to campus last night and were informed defensive backs coach Doug Belk won’t be returning. Belk came to USC two...
Defensive secondary coach Doug Belk won't return to the Trojans in 2026 after two years as an assistant at USC....
The USC Trojans have hired a new special teams coordinator as Mike Ekeler is joining Lincoln Riley's program....
The USC Trojans finished inside the top 20 of the final AP Poll of the 2025 season after starting the year outside the rankings....
The Big Ten will announce the 2026 conference football schedule next week....
On3 released it's Way-Too-Early Top 25 rankings for the 2026 season. Where do the USC Trojans land in the early look at next year?...
On the Monday following USC’s football performance I like to think about some “what-if questions.” Mind numbing hypotheticals like, “what would have...
As the USC defensive coordinator search continues, are the Trojans down to two options to fill the position?...
Winning is the ultimate prize in sports. Trophies don’t care about your feelings, your portal board, or how many coaches you ghosted on LinkedIn. And...
The USC Trojans have re-signed a significant piece of its defensive backfield who returns with multiple years of eligibility remaining....
Nebraska special teams coach Mike Ekeler is being targeted by the USC Trojans....
USC officially added a big, physical target to its tight end room on Wednesday when former Wisconsin standout Tucker Ashcraft signed with the Trojans...
USC’s 2026 recruiting class had 32 of 35 signees enroll earlier this month, including the arrival of Simote Katoanga, the Santa Margarita edge rusher...
With the Poly Bowl set for Friday at 6:30 p.m. PT, there’s a unique contrast when you talk to players who are still finishing up their high school...
For Talanoa Ili, there was no dramatic arrival moment when he stepped onto USC’s campus. No pause. No easing in. Just work. “It was great,” Ili...
WeAreSC is in Hawaii with live coverage of Practice 4 ahead of the 2026 Polynesian Bowl, which features a number of future USC Trojans....
It's taken four years of roster turnover and transfer portal experiments, however, it finally feels like USC's roster is where it needs to be. Or as...
Former Wisconsin Badger tight end Tucker Ashcraft is the latest offseason transfer portal signing for the USC Trojans....
USC Trojans defensive tackle Jahkeem Stewart was named a Football Writers Association of America freshman All-American....
We take a look at five returners stepping into the spotlight as the USC Trojans elected to remain reserved with transfer portal additions....
The USC Trojans are bringing back another significant piece of its offensive line for the 2026 season, meaning all five starters are returning....
USC’s defensive coordinator search continues, and while there hasn’t been a headline-grabbing name attached publicly, there’s more happening behind...
Eleven former USC Trojans have committed to other programs out of the NCAA transfer portal. We track who is playing where in 2026....
Garry Paskwietz was a pioneer in bringing team-specific sports coverage to the internet. He founded WeAreSC in 1998 and was an Emmy winner for his work with Fox Sports West. Always generous with his time, knowledge, and compassion, he touched the lives of countless USC and high school football fans.