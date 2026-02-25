USC Trojans to open 2026 season against the San Jose State Spartans
The USC Trojans will open their 2026 college football season with a Week Zero matchup against the San Jose State Spartans, the school announced today.
That game will take place on Saturday, August 29 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. No kickoff time was announced.
San Jose State head coach Ken Niumatalolo is in his third season with the Spartans and is coming off a 3-9 season. USC is 6-0 all-time against San Jose State. The closest game was a 10-point Trojan win back in 2000.
The two teams met previously for the first game of the 2023 season in a 56-28 win by the Trojans. USC quarterback Caleb Williams threw four touchdown passes and true freshman Zachariah Branch scored touchdowns receiving and on a kickoff return.
USC’s 2026 football schedule is now complete (Note: All Big Ten dates are not completely locked in as a potential shift to a Friday night game exists). The order of opponents is:
August 29 – San Jose State
September 5 – Fresno State
September 12 – Louisiana
September 19 – At Rutgers
September 26 – Oregon
October 3 – Washington
October 10 – At Penn State
October 17 – BYE
October 24 – At Wisconsin
October 31 – Ohio State
November 7 – BYE
November 14 – At Indiana
November 21 – Maryland
November 28 – At UCLA