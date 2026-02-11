USC Trojans to tab Skyler Jones as next defensive line coach

The USC Trojans will promote defensive analyst Skyler Jones to defensive line coach following the departure of Eric Henderson to the Washington Commanders.

Jones has been with the Trojans as an analyst working with the defensive line for two seasons. He worked hand-in-hand with Henderson coaching the USC interior linemen, so there will be plenty of familiarity between he and the players.

Before USC, Jones was a defensive analyst for the Oregon Ducks in 2023. His time with Henderson actually began the year before that. While Henderson served as the defensive line coach for the Rams from 2019-2023, Jones was the assistant defensive line coach in 2022. Jones has worked his own room before. He was the defensive line coach and recruiting coordinator for Norfolk State in 2021 and the defensive line coach at Southern University from 2018-2021.

Jones often received credit from USC players for the connection he created during the recruiting process and during the season for his ability to coach the position. This will certainly be seen as a win and a good decision by the players who have connected with him the past two years.