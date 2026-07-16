USC Commit Quentin Hale Among Elite 2027 and 2028 Prospects to Sign Nike NIL Deals

Nike has added another impressive group of elite high school football players to its NIL roster, strategically targeting some of the top prospects in the 2027 and 2028 recruiting cycles.

Among the 11 athletes selected was USC four-star wide receiver commit Quentin Hale, who continues to see his national profile rise following a strong offseason that included standout performances at some of the biggest events in the country.

The Corona Centennial (Calif.) standout is now officially part of Nike’s high school NIL class, joining a select group of premier recruits who will represent one of the most recognizable brands in sports.

The complete list of Nike’s latest high school football NIL signees includes:

For Hale, the partnership represents another milestone in what has become a rapid rise nationally.

The USC commit has established himself as one of the top wide receivers in the 2027 recruiting class and continues to gain recognition from some of the biggest names in the sport.

According to Hale’s agent and founder/head coach of Trillion Boys, Josh Stupin, the Nike partnership is a reflection of the work Hale has put in and a glimpse of what is ahead.

“Quentin Hale is just different,” Stupin said. “When you have the top high school wide receiver out west teaming up with the biggest brand in sports, it makes a significant statement. It’s a reflection of the work Quentin has put in, and it’s only the beginning.

“He has an extremely promising future, and I think this partnership gives people a glimpse of what to expect in the coming years when he puts on that cardinal and gold.”

The Nike agreement means Hale will officially represent the brand while receiving Nike products and participating in marketing opportunities throughout the year.

One of those opportunities already came at Nike’s Opening headquarters event, and Hale will have additional chances to represent Nike on some of the biggest stages in sports, including upcoming opportunities surrounding the Super Bowl in Los Angeles.

While NIL partnerships have become common at the college level, Nike remains selective with the high school athletes it chooses to partner with. Being included among this group is another indication of how highly Hale is viewed nationally.

And for USC, landing a player with Hale’s talent and growing national recognition continues to reinforce why the Trojans made him a priority early in the 2027 recruiting cycle.

Hale has already made it clear he believes in what USC is building, and his latest partnership provides another reminder that his profile is only continuing to grow before he ever sets foot on campus.