USC WR Tanook Hines deemed 'under-the-radar' Trojan via ESPN

USC wide receiver Tanook Hines was deemed the team’s most under-the-radar player going into the 2026 season via ESPN on Wednesday.

The exercise was limited to ESPN’s way-too-early Top 25 teams for 2026, the Trojans checking in at No. 20 overall. Hines, a true sophomore, went through the 2025 season as the No. 3 starter behind the elite tandem of Makai Lemon and Ja’Kobi Lane. It was a feat made even more impressive by the fact that Hines arrived at USC in the summer.

The NFL departures of Lemon and Lane open the door wide for Hines to have a breakout season:

Under-the-radar player: WR Tanook Hines. If they don’t know it already, a lot of people are going to learn Hines’ name this fall. The wideout from Houston shined in his first season at USC, totaling 561 receiving yards and two touchdowns on 34 receptions. But with the departures of Makai Lemon and Ja’Kobi Lane to the NFL, Hines is set to be one of the top targets for quarterback Jayden Maiava in 2026. The Trojans have had no issues developing NFL-ready receivers for some time now and Hines has the potential to be next in line. — Paolo Uggetti

Overall, Hines played in all 13 games with eight starts as a true freshman. He finished with 455 total snaps on offense with a 75.8 grade via Pro Football Focus. That grade was No. 19 among Big Ten wide receivers and first among conference freshmen.

Next Steps for Tanook Hines

Tanook Hines is the top contender to be QB Jayden Maiava‘s WR1 next season. Hines will have competition with NC State junior transfer Terrell Anderson and a bevy of talented freshmen for the role. But Hines has the best grasp of the offense and the strongest chemistry with Maiava.

That connection culminated for 2025 in with a career-high 163 yards on six receptions, including multiple big catches down the field in the Alamo Bowl loss.

But Hines has plenty of room to grow despite his early impact. The 6-foot, 190-pound speedster should be showcasing more of his overall game next season.

Outside receivers coach Dennis Simmons outlined some of those needed growth points in spring.

“There are some things in his route running we can clean up. Obviously, getting more consistent from some of the competitive catches. I say that, but he had a couple big grabs in some key games last year that aided us in keeping the drive going. Just to see him do that more on a consistent bases,” said Simmons. “We are working with him on some of his comeback routes as well. For him the game has slowed down a little bit. Last year it was mainly what I do on my main assignment on a particular play. Now it’s more of understanding the overall concept and helping him being able to get to his air space and spots quicker.”