USC's Lake McRee signs as UDFA with Pittsburgh Steelers

USC tight end Lake McRee officially signed as an undrafted free agent with the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday.

Headed to the Steel City ‼️@lake_mcree has signed with the @steelers as a Priority Free Agent 🤝 pic.twitter.com/lAm8VOnRFQ — USC Football ✌️ (@uscfb) April 26, 2026

The Trojans finished the weekend with three draft picks with wide receivers Makai Lemon (No. 20 overall), Ja’Kobi Lane (No. 80) and safety Kamari Ramsey (No. 141). USC finished with three draft picks in 2025.

Multiple Trojans have been able to catch on rosters as UDFA over the last several seasons: Isaiah Pola-Mao (Raiders), Justin Dedich (Rams) and Easton Mascarenas-Arnold (Browns).

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Here is a breakdown of USC’s UDFA signing:

Lake McRee by the Numbers:

Draft Rank (NFL.com): No. 221 overall, No. 26 TE

Height: 6-foot-4 1/8

Weight: 243 pounds

High School: Lake Travis (Texas) (Class of 2021)

High School Ranking: No. 515 overall (three-star), No. 28 TE, No. 78 in Texas.

Career USC Stats (51 games): 97 receptions, 1,154 yards, 7 TDs.

USC Career:

Lake McRee‘s football and USC career is one of perseverance. Right off the bat, McRee suffered a knee injury in his junior year of high school but battled back to play as a senior.

McRee arrived known for his receiving ability but needed to develop as a blocker. And that was going to take time. He still managed to get on the field as a freshman and start two games as a redshirt freshman in 13 appearances.

The Texan took another step forward in 2024 with four starts over 12 games but missed the bowl game after suffering a serious knee injury in practice. McRee managed to recover in time for the 2024 season opener and be a full-time starter. He missed several games after a knee injury in a loss to Michigan, initially feared to be season ending.

McRee came into his final season in the best shape of his college career and backed that up on the field. He started a career high 12 games with a career-best season of 30 receptions for 450 yards and four TDs. McRee was also USC’s top blocking tight end, which allowed the offense to play more 12 personnel.

NFL.com Player Analysis: