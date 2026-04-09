WATCH: USC football quarterback drills in spring camp

USC football enters the 2026 season with one of the more complete quarterback rooms in the country. The unit is led by returning starter and veteran Jayden Maiava, one of the top signal callers in the Big Ten.

The room also return former five-star and veteran Sam Huard while also adding four-star freshman signee Jonas Williams.

Above you can watch a selection of clips from two different quarterback drills from spring camp. The first drills also feature the Trojan running backs.

Maiava is the clear No. 1 for USC football’s offense after finishing first in passing yards (3,711), fifth in TD passes (24) and second in yards per attempt (9.3) in the Big Ten. He also finished No. 1 nationally in ESPN’s QBR metric (91.2).

“He’s had a fantastic spring. He’s been much, much better than he has been in any practice setting that we’ve had,” said head coach Lincoln Riley. “His comfort level, I think I said this the other day, his comfort level combined with he’s having to do it with a lot of new skill guys. I mean literally pretty much everybody but King [Miller] he hasn’t played with. Like everybody everybody. And to be able to come out and produce and be consistent the entire spring. He hasn’t had bad days. He’s taking care of the ball. He’s commanding.”

Young Freshman

The freshman Jonas Williams is a strong candidate to be the No. 2 quarterback for USC football going into 2026. Williams was the No. 117 overall prospect and the No. 8 quarterback in the class via the Rivals Industry Rankings.

He holds the Illinois High School Association State Record for 11,347 passing yards and 147 TDs throughout his prep career.

“Super talented, phenomenal,” Maiava said in camp of Williams. “I think any quarterback in this system playing under coach Riley has a bright future.”