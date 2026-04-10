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What It Means: Rodney Rice returns for USC basketball

Chris Trevino USC Trojans footballby: Chris Trevino1 hour agoChrisNTrevino
Rodney
Nov 14, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Southern California Trojans guard Rodney Rice (1) shoots a free throw during the first half of the Hall of Fame Series game against the Illinois State Redbirds at Intuit Dome. Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

A look at what it means behind the return of guard Rodney Rice to the men's basketball program.

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Garry Paskwietz (1966-2019)

Garry Paskwietz was a pioneer in bringing team-specific sports coverage to the internet. He founded WeAreSC in 1998 and was an Emmy winner for his work with Fox Sports West. Always generous with his time, knowledge, and compassion, he touched the lives of countless USC and high school football fans.

Garry Paskwietz