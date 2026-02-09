What they're saying: Media toasts Super Bowl winner and former USC quarterback Sam Darnold

Sam Darnold became the first former USC player to win a Super Bowl as a starting quarterback as the Seattle Seahawks posted a 29-13 victory over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LX. It was another significant victory for Darnold in Levi’s Stadium, which also served as the backdrop for USC’s 2017 Pac-12 Championship win when Darnold led the Trojans to a 31-28 win over the Stanford Cardinal.

Coming off this statement win for Darnold and the Seahawks, we take a look around the country at the reaction pouring in specifically with regard to Darnold’s performance in that game and the season.

“And go ahead and say it wasn’t about Sam Darnold. Go ahead and say that, but it was. In the postseason against the superior NFC and eventually Vrabel’s defense: No turnovers for Sam. Smart enough, mature enough and coachable enough to know what was needed. And against New England, he knew what was needed: A couple of big throws, make the right decision. Since 1990, four quarterbacks have won a Super Bowl with no turnovers (in the entire playoff run). Maybe you’ve heard of them. Troy Aikman, Steve Young, Drew Brees and Sam Darnold.”

“It’s the greatest quarterback redemption story the NFL has ever seen. And he’s got what all great quarterbacks have: amnesia…This is a young man that led the NFL in turnovers and then went into the postseason and didn’t give the ball away. That hasn’t happened since 2009 with Drew Brees. Great quarterbacks have amnesia. They never allow what just happened to impact what is going to happen next. That’s why Sam played so well and that’s why they’re Super Bowl champions. I actually thought he played well last night. That New England defense, in person, was fantastic. I thought the decision making, which was the No. 1 thing he needed to have, he had.”

“Sam Darnold wasn’t great, but he was the QB the Seahawks needed him to be — no turnovers. In a low-scoring game, he understood risk-reward and adjusted his game. There was no ego; he was all about the team. In his Jets days, he was a turnover machine. Not saying he wasn’t a team guy then; he was ‘a work in progress’ — which was how former GM Mike Maccagnan described him to me last week. Darnold matured, adapted and now he’s a Super Bowl champion.”

Nora Princiotti – The Ringer

“Darnold isn’t a Super Bowl champion because he went out and won the game for Seattle on his own. Schematically, this game was a defensive battle through and through. But this title belongs to him, because despite everything that came before he made it through and in the end he was holding the Lombardi Trophy. It’s a lesson in quarterback development for the rest of the league, yes, but also in what real confidence looks like.

Asked what he’d go back and tell himself near the start of his career if he could, Darnold said he’d just say, ‘Keep going.’ Which he has, all the way here.”

Uchenna Nwosu – Seattle teammate and former Trojan

“Thank you for coming, bro.”

Uchenna Nwosu was grateful that his former USC teammate Sam Darnold joined the Seahawks last offseason

Su’a Cravens – ESPN LA and former USC Trojan

“Sam Darnold the first USC Trojans QB to start and win a Super Bowl?????? Absolutely crazy to sit alone that mountain top given the amount of talent that’s spun the rock at The Coliseum… Congrats brotha and Fight On”

Ed Orgeron – Former USC coach

“Seems like yesterday going to San Clemente High School to watch a 9th grader named Sam Darnold. You fought through adversity and came out on top! Excited to watch you in the Super Bowl. Fight On Sam!!”

Bill Barnwell – ESPN

“There has been plenty written about Darnold and everything that has happened to him over the past 12 months. Like last season with the Vikings, there has probably been a little too much of a focus on him as the quarterback of a slightly above-average offense when the driving force for his teams has been what they’ve done on defense. At the same time, well, ask the Vikings if they miss having Darnold around.

The Seahawks didn’t win the Super Bowl because they had Darnold. But they wouldn’t have been in the Super Bowl if it weren’t for Darnold, who balled out during the first half of the season as the running game struggled to get going. He came through in the fourth quarter and overtime against the Rams to help the Seahawks claim the top spot in the NFC, and he was brilliant in the rematch to knock the Rams out in the rubber match two weeks ago, overcoming the one team that seemed to solve Seattle’s dominant defense.

Darnold answered the bell when the Seahawks needed him most. That’s a good teammate and an essential part of any Super Bowl team. For a quarterback who was branded as a bust through hopeless situations with the Jets and Panthers, Darnold is going to be a generational reminder to not count quarterbacks out before they end up in the right place. And after Darnold has started games for four organizations in four years, I suspect he has done enough to be back starting for the Seahawks as they raise their second Super Bowl banner to the rafters in 2026.”