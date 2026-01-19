Where do the USC Trojans rank in On3's 2026 Way-Too-Early Top 25?

The 2025 college football season comes to an end tonight in the National Championship game between the Indiana Hoosiers and Miami Hurricanes. But it’s never too early to start looking at the 2026 season. On3’s panel of college football experts put together their Way-Too-Early Top 25 ballots for the 2026 season and the USC Trojans are in the mix.

USC landed at No. 19 in the rankings.

Chris Low provided the blurb:

“Low: After suffering through a losing Big Ten record in its first season in the Big Ten, USC bounced back with a 7-2 mark in 2025 under Lincoln Riley, who’s still looking for his first playoff appearance at USC. The good news is that the Trojans are bringing in the No. 1 recruiting class in the country in 2026 and are hopeful some of those players can make immediate impacts. Quarterback Jayden Maiava is back after establishing himself as one of the most improved players in the country a year ago. Washington transfer Deven Bryant was a key addition at linebacker. The Trojans’ schedule in 2026 is brutal.“

There’s a chance USC could hang on to a Top 25 ranking in the final poll this year. The Trojans were No. 16 before an overtime Alamo Bowl loss to TCU. That loss came as USC played without a significant number of starters on both sides of the ball.

But regardless of whether USC finishes this year ranked, a No. 19 start to next year feels within the range where the Trojans could open. This is a program that returns its starting quarterback, running back and entire offensive line. Questions about the defense are going to limit how high voters will slot the Trojans.

How tough is USC’s 2026 schedule?

What teams in this Too-Early Top 25 sit on USC’s 2026 schedule?

No. 1 Ohio State earned three of the six first-place votes. The Buckeyes will visit the Coliseum this fall as the two programs meet up for the first time as Big Ten rivals.

USC’s toughest road trip looks to be at Indiana, which comes in at No. 5.

No. 6 Oregon will be back in the Coliseum this fall as the Trojans get another crack at quarterback Dante Moore and the Ducks.

We’ll see how quickly Matt Campbell can get things running at Penn State with a huge chunk of his Iowa State roster now suiting up for the Nittany Lions. That’s another tough road trip for USC as Penn State comes in at No. 14 here.

Just ahead of USC on this list is No. 18 Washington. The Huskies have quarterback Demond Williams Jr. back after some uncertainty and that group will visit the Coliseum this fall.

And there’s some faith that new UCLA head coach Bob Chesney’s transfer portal haul can get the Bruins going a bit in 2026. UCLA didn’t finish in the Top 25, but the Bruins did receive some votes.

So that’s all that awaits USC in 2026. Just five teams viewed as top-20 programs and three of the top six teams in the country.