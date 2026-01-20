Where USC ranks in final AP Top 25 poll of the 2025 college football season

The USC Trojans came in at No. 20 in the final AP Top 25 poll of the 2025 college football season. That comes with a four-spot drop from the Week 16 poll as the Trojans suffered an overtime loss in the Alamo Bowl to TCU while playing with a very depleted roster.

1. Indiana (16-0)

2. Miami (13-3)

3. Ole Miss (13-2)

4. Oregon (13-2)

5. Ohio State (12-2)

6. Georgia (12-2)

7. Texas Tech (12-2)

8. Texas A&M (11-2)

9. Alabama (11-4)

10. Notre Dame (10-2)

11. BYU (12-2)

12. Texas (10-3)

13. Oklahoma (10-3)

14. Utah (11-2)

15. Vanderbilt (10-3)

16. Virginia (11-3)

17. Iowa (9-4)

18. Tulane (11-3)

19. James Madison (12-2)

20. USC (9-4)

21. Michigan (9-4)

22. Houston (10-3)

23. Navy (11-2)

24. North Texas (12-2)

25. TCU (9-4)

Some notes from a USC perspective

* This is the second time in four years under head coach Lincoln Riley that USC has finished the season ranked in the final AP Poll. The Trojans finished the 2022 season ranked No. 12. That also came with a four-spot drop from the pre-bowl poll. USC dropped out of the 2023 AP poll for good in Week 11. The Trojans weren’t ranked after Week 6 in 2024.

* USC began the season ranked outside of the Top 25 and did not enter the AP poll until Week 4, then the Trojans slid in at No. 25. This was the first season since 2019 the Trojans were not ranked in the preseason AP poll. This is the first season since 1984 that USC was not ranked in the preseason poll but finished the year ranked. That season, USC entered the poll in Week 3 and finished the season ranked No. 10.

* USC’s highest ranking this season was No. 16, which they reached in two different weeks.

* The 5+ spot jump from preseason to final poll this year is the biggest increase in poll position from beginning to end the Trojans have seen since the 2016 season. That year, USC began the season No. 20 and finished No. 3.

* In the last 25 years, USC’s final ranking has been ahead of its preseason ranking in just seven seasons. Those are 2025 (unranked to 20), 2016 (20 to 3), 2013 (24 to 19), 2011 (25 to 6), 2006 (6 to 4), 2003 (8 to 1) and 2002 (20 to 4).