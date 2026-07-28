2026 Big 12 Quarterback Tier Ranking

Earlier this month, On3 national college football insider Pete Nakos shared his starting quarterback projection for every team in the Big 12. He qualified that some teams will have QB battles as we head into fall camp, but for a good number of the teams in the league, we know who their starting signal-caller will be.

Below is our tier list based on Nakos’ starting QB projections

Top players in the conference:

Noah Fifita- Arizona

Devon Dampier– Utah

Bear Bachmeier- BYU

Conner Weigman- Houston

All four QBs in this category are coming into this season with big expectations on their shoulders. For Fifita and Dampier, it’s about proving they are the best and also leading their teams to the playoffs for the first time. Bachmeier is just a sophomore, but he played really well last season when the original expectation was he wasn’t supposed to play until this season. There is much more film on him this season, so teams might be able to scheme better against him in 2026. Weigman is one of the least talked about QBs in the Big 12, but he is coming off a career-best season with the Cougars. Houston did work this offseason to build out a roster that should help get even more out of Weigman in his final college season.

Could be high-level players this fall:

Drew Mestemaker – Oklahoma State

Will Hammond- Texas Tech

Avery Johnson- Kansas State

DJ Lagway- Baylor

Jaden Craig- TCU

Alonza Barnett- UCF

This second tier could even be split into two additional categories: players who have some Power 4 experience but have been up and down, and high-level Group of 5 players who made the move up for this season.

Johnson and Lagway both entered college with a ton of expectations, and while they have had moments where they lived up to that hype, they also have had moments that left a lot to be desired. Both will have a fresh start this fall, which could lead to them playing up to their full potential. We also put Hammond in this category mainly because he is coming back from a torn ACL. He played in eight games last year and torched Utah, Arizona State, and Oklahoma State, but will he be as effective as he plays on his repaired knee and with teams knowing what to expect from him?

Mestemaker, Craig and Barnett all fall into the second category. Mestemaker blew up last season, winning the Burlsworth Trophy for the nation’s best walk-on along with American Conference Offensive Player of the Year and being named a First-Team All-American at North Texas. There is no question that he is talented, but in the two losses the Mean Green suffered last season, Mestemaker threw six interceptions. He threw two more in UNT’s bowl game versus San Diego State, and they barely held on to win. If he has those interception issues this season versus a higher level of competition, it might be a long season for the Pokes.

Craig was an All-Ivy League QB for Harvard the past two seasons and was one of the biggest names in the portal this season. While the numbers don’t lie, the level of play is vastly different between the Ivies and the Big 12. The one good thing for Big 12 defenses is Craig is not mobile.

On paper, it feels like Barnett might be the most suited to handle the jump in play. He could have followed his James Madison head coach Bob Chesney to UCLA, but he opted to go to UCF instead. QB play has been rough for the Knights over the last few seasons, and if they can get some high-level play from Barnett this fall, the Knights might be better than people expect.

Quarterbacks with something to prove:

JC French- Cincy

Julian Lewis- Colorado

Jaylen Raynor- ISU

Cole Ballard- Kansas

Michael Hawkins Jr. – West Virginia

Cutter Boley- Arizona State

French, Raynor and Boley all could have been in the second tier, but there was one thing or another that caused pause. Raynor and Boley had terrible touchdown-to-interception ratios at their previous stops. Raynor had 19 touchdowns to 11 interceptions at Arkansas State while Boley had 15 touchdowns to 12 interceptions at Kentucky. For French, it’s the 56 sacks he has taken over the last two seasons. Yes, a decent amount of that is on the offensive line, but it’s not like French is a pocket passer; he is able to get out of the pocket and run the ball.

Lewis, Ballard, and Hawkins are all somewhat unknown. Last season Lewis played in just four games for Colorado, and while he had four touchdowns to 0 interceptions, he was sacked 12 times. He also admitted at Big 12 Media Days that he wasn’t reading defenses last season and instead he was just ‘free balling.’ If Lewis reads defenses this year, the Buffs might be in a good place, but if he doesn’t, it might be Isaac Wilson’s team in Boulder.

Ballard has been the backup for the Jayhawks for the last three seasons, playing in 15 total games. His stats read like a backup: a 54% clip with 445 total yards, three touchdowns and four interceptions. The same can be said about Hawkins, who transferred from Oklahoma to WVU for this season. Hawkins has played in just nine games during his career with 950 passing yards, six touchdowns and two interceptions. He does add a running threat as well.