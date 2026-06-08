ANALYSIS: Utah football commit Dillon Sykes brings toughness to Ute WR room

The best Utah offenses of the past 20 years have always had a tall receiver with sure hands. Freddie Brown in 2008. Tim Patrick and Devaugn Vele in the Pac-12 title years. JJ Buchanan last year.

A receiver with length can be an effective deep ball weapon in Kevin McGiven’s offense, and Utah may have found another player to fit that mold with the commitment of Rancho Cucamonga (Calif.) receiver Dillon Sykes.

By the numbers:

The thing that stands out most about Sykes is that he looks like he should be playing wing for the Runnin’ Utes. At 6-foot-5 inches, 195 pounds, Sykes is a big body with big play potential. As a junior, he averaged more than 15 yards per catch (the final tally was on the year was 25 catches, 381 yards and five touchdowns). As a recruit, Sykes is ranked by Rivals as a three star prospect with an 86 rating. He’s the #169 ranked receiver in the country and the #104 overall player in California.

Sykes runs reasonably well for a long strider that is so tall. He ran an 11.3 100 in his track season, which is solid speed for a player his size. That 11.3 track speed isn’t going to put him amongst the elite of the speedsters on Utah’s roster, but it translates well to the football field (meaning he can run and move well in a helmet and pads), and Sykes runs well enough to beat defenders to spots.

Tale of the tape:

Sykes has a strong highlight film that shows some traits that will translate nicely to his game when he joins the Utah football program. His biggest attributes? He has all of the tools you want out of a big outside receiver threat.

First, Sykes is strong and has a really good release off of the line of scrimmage. On film, cornerbacks have a hard time pressing him. His size helps him create separation and mismatches that aren’t available to other receivers. Sykes has soft hands and consistently catches the ball away from his body. He is also superb at making catches through contact. Sykes is a willing blocker, which is something that is necessary in Utah’s offense. He can read a defender in man coverage and set them up with solid footwork, and can find the holes in zone. Sykes is effective and smart in the scramble drill. Perhaps his best attribute is that Sykes has elite body control. His length allows him to high point the football and he’s really good at getting his feet down along the sidelines.

His full tape can be found here:

http://www.hudl.com/video/3/19920247/69262f331665b5bab04e252e

Let’s take a look at a few plays that show Utah football fans what the Utes are getting.

You can see a lot of these attributes come into play early in the film. At the 0:19-0:26 mark, the cornerback is playing off man coverage and shaded slightly to the outside to try to take the corner away from Sykes and force him into the middle of the field. Sykes shows good get off at the snap by sinking his hips before getting into the route while keeping his pad level low. Early in the route, Sykes throws in a subtle jab step to get the defender to turn his hips and bite on defending a post route.This creates just enough separation to allow Sykes to break to the corner. The throw is placed high in the corner of the end zone and Sykes shows tremendous hands and body control coming down with the TD catch.

At the 0:29 mark, there is another example of Sykes’ strength and ability to make the catch through contact. He faces press man coverage pre snap. At the snap, Sykes neutralizes the corner’s attempt to slow him by simply beating him to the stop and blowing by the press attempt. He runs a simple go route, and makes an incredible adjustment on the ball with the defender in his face and hanging on him. Sykes high points the ball and secures it despite the defender’s helmet being between Sykes’ hands and body. It’s a long catch that few receivers at the high school ranks can make because they lack the combination of length, soft hands, and strength.

Sykes shows a similar attribute at the 0:48 mark. The corner tries to jam Sykes on his release and he shows excellent hand technique, fighting the contact off with an excellent chop, He once again runs a go route (Rancho Cucamonga knew what they had in Sykes and sent him on a lot of go routes) and the quarterback puts the ball high. Sykes high points the bal, making the catch and hanging on to the ball as he comes down with both the corner and safety hitting him. No problem. 25 yard gain.

Sykes has all of the tools to develop into a strong player over time. He could get a little cleaner with his footwork in and out of his breaks. Because of his height, he hasn’t needed to run crisp routes to create separation. He can simply out-muscle and out-tall most high school corners. That has given Sykes one advantage that should translate well to the next level. He has developed a strong ability to control the catch through contact.

Why Utah landed Sykes:

Utah football began recruiting Sykes in earnest in January, when they first extended an offer. Receivers coach Chad Bumphis made an in-home visit in late January and Sykes in-turn came out on a multiple day unofficial visit to campus in April. In fact, Sykes committed to the Utes during that visit, but he waited until after the official visit to announce his decision.

The main reasons Sykes chose Utah over offers from schools such as Purdue, Arizona, Washington State, and Oregon State is the relationship that he developed with the entire Utah staff. Coach Bumphis and Coach McGiven made him feel like a priority, and he returned the love with a commitment.

Utah will once again need receivers in this class, with Kyri Shoels, Larry Simmons, and Tobias Merriweather all graduating after the season. Braden Pegan has one more year of eligibility, but could test draft waters if he has a big year. Creed Whittemore, Daidren Zipperer, and Ricky Johnson will all be seniors when Sykes joins the team. Mana Carvalho and Bryson Baker will be juniors.

How soon can Sykes see the field?

With an upperclassmen heavy receiver room, Skyes may need to wait a bit (or come out with a strong spring/fall camp performance) before expecting to be a major part of the rotation. Sykes does have a good body that could be college ready by the time he makes it to Utah, which will help his case. As is a common theme with this class, we see Sykes as a solid developmental prospect that the Utes can work with to turn into a strong performer.

What Sykes means for the class overall:

It’s been a great day for the Utes, as Sykes is the third player to commit to the program today. Sykes is the first wide receiver to commit to the Utes for the 2027 class. He’s the eighth commit for the class overall and the second from California. With Sykes in the fold, Utah is far from done at receiver, and we expect them to take as many as three more in the class.