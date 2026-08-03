Braden Pegan on Day One of Fall Camp:

Fall camp opened Monday morning for Utah Football, and if Braden Pegan‘s media availability is any indication, the Utes’ wide receiver room is going to be dangerous.

Pegan, the First Team All-Mountain West transfer from Utah State, spoke to reporters after the first practice of camp and didn’t waste any words. The connection with Devon Dampier is already building. The receiver room is deeper than it’s been in years. And following Kevin McGiven from Logan to Salt Lake City was never really a difficult decision.

The Dampier Connection

The most encouraging takeaway from Pegan’s scrum was how quickly he mentioned that he and Dampier are on the same page. When asked about working with his quarterback this summer, Pegan kept it simple.

“We got a lot of extra work in, so we were just trying to hone in on that connection,” Pegan said. “I think honestly, I saw it already come out today. So I’m excited for the rest of camp and what’s to come in season.”

Day one of fall camp is typically about coordination, conditioning, and knocking off the rust. Pegan pointing to tangible on-field evidence of chemistry with Dampier after one practice is an early sign Utah fans should feel good about.

Dampier, who threw for 2,490 yards and 24 touchdowns last season while also rushing for 835 yards, has never really had a true big-body WR1 to lean on during his time in Salt Lake City. Pegan, who caught 60 balls for 926 yards and five touchdowns at Utah State in 2025, is built to be exactly that. Pegan didn’t hesitate to mention something else about his new quarterback.

“He’s hilarious, and he’s a great leader. He’s really well spoken. He knows what he wants. It’s easy to get on the same page as him, and I think we’ve already started to see that today.”

Overall, Pegan spoke very highly of Dampier. A great sign for the early connection in August.

Why Utah, and Why McGiven

Pegan’s recruitment didn’t exactly require a hard sell. When McGiven left Utah State for Salt Lake City this offseason, Pegan followed, and his explanation for why was pretty straightforward.

“Coach McGiven gave me a call, and I liked what we did last year,” Pegan said. “He took a chance on me when nobody really believed in my abilities, and yeah, this is where I wanted to be.”

Pegan isn’t just a transfer filling a spot; he bought in, followed his coach to a Power Four program, and now gets to run the same offense that helped him become one of the best receivers in the Mountain West last season. When asked how different McGiven’s offense at Utah looks compared to what they ran at Utah State, he said, “Not much. Very similar.”

A Receiver Room Flying Under the Radar

Beyond his own situation, Pegan had plenty to say about the group around him. Who made the biggest strides in the wide receiver room this offseason? He didn’t point to one name.

“Honestly, I think everybody has. It’s been insane just watching how deep the room is and how explosive everybody is. We’re just as a group trying to elevate every day.”

Utah’s receiver room added some guys who are expected to give Dampier some legitimate weapons. Throw in the returning depth the Utes already had, and you have the potential to see one of the greatest receiving rooms in Utah history.

Day one of camp is just that, day one. But Braden Pegan sounds like a guy who knows exactly where he is, why he’s there, and what this offense is capable of. The rest of camp should be fun to follow for Ute fans.