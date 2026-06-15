BREAKING: Basha (AZ) CB Taylan Patterson Commits to Utah

The state of Arizona continues to be a big part of the Utah football recruiting plan in 2027, as Basha CB Taylan Patterson has committed to the Utes.

Who is Taylan Patterson?

Patterson is a 6’0″ and 175-pound cornerback out of one of the powerhouse schools in Arizona. He played in just six games last season due to injury, but he accounted for 15 tackles and one PBU for the Bears.

He has been rated an 83 by Rivals, which makes him a three-star prospect with a composite score of 82.67. Patterson is listed as an ATH by Rivals but the expectation is that he will play defensive back for the Utes come 2027. He is the 51st best ATH in the country. He is the 35th-best player in Arizona for the class of 2027.

Patterson’s timeline: How his decision came together

Even though he got his offer just a month ago, Patterson has been seen by the Utah coaching staff multiple times in that time. He was in attendance for a camp at Utah a few weeks ago, and Utah was present for his showcase at Basha as well.

Utah was the lone power program to offer Patterson, but he also had interest from San Diego State, Illinois State, and Northern Arizona.

The Utah trait: Why Patterson is part of Morgan Scalley’s master plan

While his stats aren’t the most eye-popping, Patterson has quite a few traits that Utah likes to see from its defensive backs. Patterson has versatility: he can play nickel, outside, or as a safety.

Versatility has quickly become the name of the game for the Utes. Corners coach Sharrieff Shah has spoken at length about how he looks for players who can play in a multitude of packages and situations. Patterson has a good foundation to fit into that same mould.

Adding it up: Where Patterson fits in the class.

Utah is up to eleven commitments for the 2027 class with Patterson’s announcement. He is the fourth player from Arizona to commit to Utah and the fifth defensive player in the class. Patterson is the second corner to commit to Utah, joining Darrod Jacobs in the room.