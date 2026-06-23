BREAKING: Coppell (TX) CB Jaden Bibbs Commits to Utah

The Lone Star State has once again provided for the Utah football team as Coppell (TX) cornerback Jaden Bibbs has pledged to the Utes. Bibbs is the second commitment for Utah over the last two days.

The announcement:

Bibbs made the announcement on YouTube.

Who is Jaden Bibbs?

Bibbs is a 5’11” and 175-pound high-level cornerback out of Texas. Last season, he logged 43 tackles, four TFLs, one sack, two interceptions, fifteen PBUs, and one fumble recovery in 12 games played. He was also used as a kickoff specialist, with 15 returns for 392 yards and one score.

He holds an 88 rating from Rivals, making him the highest-rated commit so far for this class. That high three-star ranking carries over to the other services, and his Industry score comes in at 88.03. Bibbs is the 57th-best cornerback in the 2027 class and the 70th-best player from the Lone Star State.

Bibbs’ timeline: How his decision came together

The Utah coaching staff extended an offer to Bibbs on February 24th and quickly started to gain ground on the schools that had offered sooner. Bibbs spoke highly of the Utah program a few weeks before his visit and raved about the visit afterwards.

Utah was one of six finalists that Bibbs announced in late May. He visited three of the finalists (Utah, Baylor, and Houston) and never visited the other three (Kentucky, Oklahoma State, and TCU).

The Utah trait: Why Bibbs is part of Morgan Scalley’s master plan

Utah has placed a higher emphasis on versatility at the cornerback position over the last year, and Bibbs fits that role. He plays a lot on the outside at the high school level, but at Utah, we could see him also playing some nickel. Bibbs is a smart ballplayer. He knows when to be aggressive and when to let things play out before reacting. He has strong ball skills and speed that translate well to the field.

Adding it up: Where Bibbs fits in the class.

Utah is up to 14 commitments for the 2027 class with Bibbs’ announcement. He is the third player from Texas to commit to Utah and the eighth defensive player in the class. Bibbs is the third corner to commit to Utah, joining Bug Jacobs and Taylan Patterson in the room. Utah is now full at corner for this class.