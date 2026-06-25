BREAKING: Davis (UT) ATH Jaxton Itaaehau Commits to Utah

Morgan Scalley and the rest of the Utah coaching staff are continuing to see success on the recruiting trail as Davis (UT) ATH Jaxton Itaaehau has announced his commitment to Utah. Itaaehau has been towards the top of the Utes board for a while, and now the legacy target is locked in.

The announcement:

https://www.instagram.com/p/DZ_ldKSu_jZ

Who is Jaxton Itaaehau?

At 5’11” and 185 pounds, Itaaehau is a versatile offensive weapon out of Davis High (UT). He plays a mix of wide receiver and running back for the Darts. Last season, he was responsible for 951 yards and 11 touchdowns on 71 receptions, making him the second leading receiver for Davis. On the ground, he carried the ball 63 times for 335 yards and five touchdowns.

Itaaehau has been rated an 86 according to Rivals, making him a high three-star prospect. He has been rated by the other two services, giving him an Industry score of 87.43. Itaaehau is the 21st best ATH in the 2027 class and the 6th best player from Utah this cycle.

Itaaehau’s timeline: How his decision came together

Utah has long been the leader for Itaaehau, so this announcement shouldn’t come as a shock to anyone. The Utes were the first team to offer Itaaehau back in December of 2024, and they remained the biggest offer for the offensive weapon as the years went on.

Itaaehau visited Utah State before Utah, but the lead the Utes had was too much for the Aggies to overcome. Back in April at the Salt Lake City Under Armour Next camp, we caught up with Itaaehau, and he immediately lit up talking about the hometown Utes.

The Utah trait: Why Itaaehau is part of Morgan Scalley’s master plan

Itaaehau is listed as an athlete by Rivals, and he is just that. He could contribute as either a wide receiver or a running back, depending on the situation. That versatility is something that makes it hard for opposing defenses to scheme against.

But in the bigger picture, this commitment means much more. Itaaehau is the XX local prospect to commit to the flagship university, again showing Scalley’s increased desire and effort to keep local players home. The Itaaehau family is very familiar with the University of Utah as well. Sam Itaaehau, Jaxton’s father, played with Morgan Scalley in the early 2000s, giving the Utes another legacy commitment for the 2027 class.

Adding it up: Where Itaaehau fits in the class.

Utah is up to 16 commitments for the 2027 class with Itaaehau’s announcement. He is the fifth player from the Beehive State to commit to Utah and the seventh offensive player in the class. Itaaehau is the first athlete to commit to Utah.