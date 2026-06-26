BREAKING: EDGE Monson Tukuafu Commits to Utah

Bingham High (UT) defensive standout Monson Tukuafu is the newest Ute. The high-level defender announced his commitment on Thursday, just days after his official visit to Salt Lake City.

The announcement:

Who is Monson Tukuafu?

At 6’2″ and 245 pounds, Tukuafu is an intriguing defensive end prospect. He primarily plays linebacker at the high school level, but he is expected to play edge rusher for the Utes.

Last season, Tukuafu recorded 50 tackles, six TFLs, four sacks, three QB hurries, one PBU, and one forced fumble for the Miners.

Tukuafu’s timeline: How his decision came together

Utah was the first school to offer Tukuafu back in March 2025, and since then, things have picked up for him. He opted to commit to Utah over San Diego State and Oregon State, both of which he visited. Boise State, Washington State, San Jose State, and UNLV were a few other schools that offered.

The Utes were the team to beat for Tukuafu, and after his visit, they were able to lock him down.

The Utah trait: Why Tukuafu is part of Morgan Scalley’s master plan

Tukuafu is one of only a few commits in this class with a college-ready body already. He plays a lot of linebacker right now for Bingham, but he has all the traits that translate to being an edge rusher at this level.

One of the biggest things that stands out about Tukuafu is his motor. He doesn’t give up on any play, even if he doesn’t get the first step on an offensive tackle. He has a good understanding of how to get leverage on offensive players as well, which will bode well at this level.

Bingham had a rough season in 2024, finishing 3-7, but Tukuafu didn’t let the struggles impact what he was able to do. That is the kind of attitude that Utah is looking for in its recruits.

Adding it up: Where Tukuafu fits in the class.

Utah is up to 17 commitments for the 2027 class with Tukuafu’s announcement. He is the sixth player from Utah to commit and the tenth defensive player in the class. Tukuafu is the third defensive end to commit to Utah, joining long-time commit Jack Henderson and Jackson West in the room.