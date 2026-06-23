BREAKING: Hard Hitting Safety Kaleb Hall Commits to Utah

The run on local prospects continues for Utah football as Syracuse (UT) safety Kaleb Hall announced his pledge to the Utes on Monday evening. Hall is one of the hardest-hitting safeties that the Utes have been going after this cycle.

The announcement:

Hall announced his decision via instagram:

https://www.instagram.com/kaleb.hall0/p/DZ6geu4tTjX

Who is Kaleb Hall?

Hall is a 6’2″ and 185-pound bruising safety out of Northern Utah. Last season, Hall recorded 66 tackles, 1.5 TFLs, four interceptions, three PBUs, one forced fumble, and two fumble recoveries for the Titans.

Rivals is currently the only site that has evaluated Hall, giving him a grade of 87. Since he has just the one rating, his Industry score comes in at 82.33. Hall is the 159th-best safety in this class and the 26th-best player in Utah for 2027.

Hall’s timeline: How his decision came together

Utah got involved in Hall’s recruitment back in late January, and they have been in the driver’s seat since. His visit to SLC last weekend was the only known visit that Hall took this summer.

The Utes, Boise State, Utah State, UNLV, Dartmouth, and others were involved in Hall’s recruitment.

The Utah trait: Why Hall is part of Morgan Scalley’s master plan

Hall showcases quite a few of the core traits that Utah looks for in its safeties. He is aggressive and will lay a hard hit on opposing players. Hall has a high-level football IQ, and he will come away with turnovers if the chance arises. Hall is one of the more underrated commits in this class, but that doesn’t diminish the fact that he is a highly skilled football player.

Hall was one of seven local prospects who were on campus last weekend for an official visit, backing the growing narrative that Scalley wants to keep the local talent at home.

Adding it up: Where Hall fits in the class.

Utah is up to 13 total commitments for the 2027 class with Hall’s announcement. He is the third player from Utah to commit and the sixth defensive player in the class. Hall is the second safety to commit to Utah, joining fellow in-state commit Diesel Dart. Utah is full at that position now.