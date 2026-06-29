BREAKING: Local OL Ian Aloisio Commits to Utah

The Utah football team is staying hot on the recruiting trail as Timpview (UT) OL Ian Aloisio announced his pledge to the Utes on Monday. Aloisio sixth visitor from the Utes June 19th visit weekend to commit to Morgan Scalley and Utah.

The announcement:

Who is Ian Aloisio?

At 6’4″ and 270 pounds, Aloisio is just the type of offensive lineman that the Utes love to have on the roster. Aloisio has been rated an 88 by Rivals but holds an Industry score of 88.03, making him a high three-star prospect.

He is the 37th best interior offensive lineman in the nation, the 4th best player from Utah, and the 516th best player nationally in the 2027 class. Aloisio holds offers from Texas Tech, BYU, Oklahoma, Oregon, Nebraska, Tennessee, and plenty of other power and groups of schools.

Aloisio’s timeline: How his decision came together

Utah has been in Aloisio’s recruitment for over a year now. He was initially offered back in January 2025 by the previous coaching staff, but new offensive line coach Jordan Gross hit the ground running and was able to keep the Utes in the lead.

Aloisio visited just two programs this summer, Utah and Arizona. The Wildcats surged ahead after that visit, but the hometown team was able to retake the lead and land the commitment.

The Utah trait: Why Aloisio is part of Morgan Scalley’s master plan

Aloisio has been listed as an interior lineman by Rivals, but the Utah County native will actually start at tackle for Utah. If there is a need, he can shift inside. Versatility on the offensive line has been the name of the game for a long time at Utah. Players are cross-trained at multiple spots to help the overall depth of the team. But in the long run, that cross-training will also help when it comes to playing at the next level.

Over the last few days, four commitments from homegrown talent have been announced. This continues to confirm the desire to keep local talent at home in Utah.

Adding it up: Where Aloisio fits in the class.

Utah is up to 18 commitments for the 2027 class with Aloisio’s announcement. He is the 7th homegrown player commit and the eighth offensive player in the class. Aloisio is the third offensive lineman to commit to Utah, joining Sire Stewart and Damian Anyasodo in the room.