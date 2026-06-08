BREAKING: OL Damian Anyasodo has committed to Utah

Utah offensive line coach Jordan Gross is continuing his hot streak on the recruiting trail into the second week of the official visit season. St. Mary’s (CA) offensive lineman Damian Anyasodo is the most recent pledge to the iteration of the O-Block.

Who is Damian Anyasodo?

At 6’4″ and 285 pounds, Anyasodo is an athletic offensive lineman from Northern California. While offensive linemen don’t record stats, Anyasodo is a winner. His high school team went 13-2 last season en route to a 2-AA State Championship.

Anyasodo is rated an 87 by Rivals with a composite score of 82.33, as he has yet to be rated by the other services. He is the 125th-best interior lineman in the nation and the 151st-best player in California.

Anyasodo’s timeline: How his decision came together

Utah has been involved in Anyasodo’s recruitment dating back to October 2025, when he was offered by the previous staff. After taking over, Jordan Gross was quick to make contact and establish a connection with Anyasodo that has continued to grow.

“He’s played at the highest level, and he understands what I need, so I can go to the next level. So just having that security and knowing that makes you really excited about Utah,” Anyasodo said back in March before his unofficial visit in April.

Anyasodo’s trip to Utah was his first official visit of the summer. He also had visits locked in with Washington State and San Diego State.

The Utah trait: Why Anyasodo is part of Morgan Scalley’s master plan

While he plays tackle in high school, the plan is to move Anyasodo to the interior line when he gets to Utah. He has been dominant at the high school level, but he is much bigger than a good number of the players lining up across from him. Anyasodo will need some time to develop some more of the fine details that are needed to play at the next level, but he has the raw tools that should translate to a high level of play on the gridiron.

Adding it up: Where Anyasodo fits in the class.

With this addition, the Utes have filled up two of their four projected spots at offensive line for this cycle. Anyasodo is the third offensive addition so far and the first addition from the state of California. Anyasodo will graduate from high school in December and will enroll at Utah in January 2027.