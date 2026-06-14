BREAKING: Quarterback Jonah Lubno Commits to Utah

Utah football finally landed its 2027 quarterback on Sunday as Campo Verde (AZ) signal caller Jonah Lubno announced his commitment. The connection between Utah and Lubno has to be one of the fastest-evolving we’ve seen recently.

Who is Jonah Lubno?

Lubno measures in at 6’3″ and 210 pounds, making him one of the bigger quarterbacks that the Utes have had on the roster recently. Last season, Lubno threw for 1,591 yards and 18 touchdowns and nine interceptions at a clip 65%. He is a true dual-threat quarterback like the Utes have had over the last few seasons. In 2025, Lubno logged 415 rushing yards and 17 touchdowns when carrying the ball. Lubno shows elite speed for a player of his size, he recently logged a 100 m time of 11 seconds.

He was recently rated an 85 by Rivals, making him a three-star prospect. Lubno has yet to be rated by other recruiting services. He is the 121st-best quarterback in the 2027 class and the 45th-best player in Arizona.

Lubno’s timeline: How his decision came together

Utah became Lubno’s first power offer last week after meeting with QB coach Ryan Gunderson. Lubno then quickly set up his official visit trip to Salt Lake and was one of nine players who were on campus the weekend of June 12th.

Fresno State looked to be in the driver’s seat for Lubno before the Utes offered, but that didn’t last. Navy, Eastern Washington, Weber State, Idaho, NAU, and Portland State all offered as well after a strong camp season for Lubno.

The Utah trait: Why Lubno is part of Morgan Scalley’s master plan

The combination of Gunderson and offensive coordinator Kevin McGiven has coached almost every type of quarterback during their careers. While Lubno might not run the ball as much as Utah’s current quarterbacks, he still possesses a lot of the same traits as both. He has good vision with the ball in his hand, is hard to bring down, and does a good job going through his progressions when throwing the ball.

Like some other members of this class, Lubno is a low-risk addition that could pan out in a big way. The Utah QB situation is in an interesting place for the 2027 season, with presumed starter Byrd Ficklin being just a junior.

Adding it up: Where Lubno fits in the class.

Utah is up to ten commitments for the 2027 class with Lubno’s announcement. He is the third player from Arizona to commit to Utah and the sixth offensive player in the class. Utah might not be done at quarterback, as they are a finalist for Brody Rudnicki.