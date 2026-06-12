BREAKING: Texas DB Darrod Jacobs Commits to Utah

Two official visits were more than enough for Port Arthur Memorial (TX) CB Darrod ‘Bug’ Jacobs to find his future home. The highly talented defensive back was wowed by Morgan Scalley‘s Utah program last at the end of May, and now he is the newest Ute.

Who is Darrod Jacobs?

While he is listed as a safety with Rivals, Jacobs is being brought in as a corner for the Utes. He measures in at 6’2″ and 175 pounds and brings a nasty streak to the Utes corner room. Last season, Jacobs accounted for 70 tackles, six TFLs, five interceptions, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery.

Jacobs is rated an 88 by Rivals and logs a composite score of 85.33, which makes him a three-star prospect. He is the 86th-best safety in this class and the 111th-best player coming out of the Lone Star State.

Jacobs’ timeline: How his decision came together

The whole timeline between the Utes and Jacobs was a quickly evolving one. Jacobs was offered by Sharrieff Shah back on March 25th, and by the 27th, his official visit to Utah was set up. Jacobs was one of eleven players who took an official visit to Utah last weekend, and the Utes were the second stop for Jacobs, who visited Northwestern in early May. He also had a visit to Pitt set up that has since been cancelled.

Jacobs’ relationship with Shah was already strong, but last weekend’s visit just made it even stronger.

“He’s really upfront about everything. He’s a funny guy, but he’s real. I can relate to him a lot. He’s a great guy,” Jacobs said after his visit.

The Utah trait: Why Jacobs is part of Scalley’s master plan

Utah loves to bring in long and physical corners, and Jacobs is just that. He has the ability to play on the outside, but due to his past as a safety, he could also see some time at nickel as well. Utah also adds a big-time ballhawk to a defense that loves to come away with interceptions.

Adding it up: Where Jacobs fits in the class

In total, Utah is up to nine commits for their 2027 class now. Jacobs is the second defensive back to pledge to the Utes and the second player from Texas to commit to Utah. We expect Utah to add more players in both of those categories in the coming weeks. Jacobs plans on enrolling at Utah in January 2027.