BREAKING: Texas Linebacker Aiden Martin Has Committed to Utah

Utah’s defense just got a massive boost as Texas linebacker Aiden Martin has pledged to the Utes after his official visit. Martin becomes the second player to pledge to Utah on Monday, June 8th.

Who is Aiden Martin?

Martin is listed as a defensive back on all the recruiting services, but it looks like he is slated to play linebacker for the Utes. At 6’3″ and 190 pounds, he has a good frame and ability to make a play.

Last season, Martin logged 41 tackles and four TFLs, but he is expected to improve those stats this fall.

Rivals has graded Martin an 87 with a composite score of 85, making him a three-star prospect. He is the 98th-best safety and the 120th-best player in Texas for the 2027 class.

Martin’s timeline: How his decision came together

Martin was first offered by defensive coordinator Colton Swan back in October of 2025. That long-standing relationship was massive for Utah, and part of the reason Martin was going to visit Utah.

“He’s just been a real, genuine dude from the beginning. When he first came, he had the same energy as when he comes now,” Martin told UteZone back in March. “He just takes the extra effort. He’s always checking up. He always knows what I’ve got going on before I have to tell him.”

Utah beat out Northwestern, Iowa State, Houston, UCLA, and more for Martin.

The Utah trait: Why Martin is part of Morgan Scalley’s master plan

This isn’t the first time that Utah has projected a high school safety out to play linebacker at the next level. They did that a few years ago with current Ute Johnathan Hall, and Martin looks to be the next one in line.

Martin has the ball skills of a defensive back, just like Hall did when he was in high school. With a little bit more weight and some added work on the technical side of the game, Martin could do the same thing that Hall has done.

Adding it up: Where Martin fits in the class.

Utah is up to seven commitments for the 2027 class with Martin’s announcement. He is the first player from Texas to commit to Utah and the third defensive player in the class. Martin will graduate in December and enroll in January.