BREAKING: Timpview (UT) LB Fui Vakapuna Commits to Utah

Utah’s linebacker room just got stronger as Timpview (UT) playmaker Fui Vakapuna announced his pledge to the Utes. Vakapuna is the second commit today for Morgan Scalley and company.

The announcement:

Who is Fui Vakapuna?

Vakapuna spent his 2025 season at Corner Canyon but has transferred to Timpview for his senior season. The 6’2″ and 225-pound backer recorded 57 tackles, five TFLs, one sack, two QB hurries, one interception that turned into a pick six, and one PBU last season.

Rivals has rated Vakapuna an 86, making him a three-star prospect. He holds an Industry score of 84.33, which keeps him in the three-star range. He is listed as the 111th best edge rusher (Utah wants him to play linebacker) in this class and the 17th best player in Utah.

Vakapuna’s timeline: How his decision came together

Utah held off Cal, Colorado, and Colorado State for Vakapuna’s services. He took a midweek visit to Berkeley this week and was immediately on campus for his visit with the Utes. He visited Colorado State at the end of May and was slated to visit Boulder, but cancelled that visit.

The Utes didn’t get involved in Vakapuna’s recruitment until February of this year. But that didn’t matter as the backer was on campus multiple times this spring to get an up-close look at the program before his official visit this summer.

The Utah trait: Why Vakapuna is part of Morgan Scalley’s master plan

Vakapuna was named the MVP of the Salt Lake City Under Armour Next Camp back in April, after a really good day. He is now the third LB MVP that has committed to the Utes in as many years. Vakapuna showed off good coverage skills and his ability to be fluid in open space.

But looking at the film, Vakapuna is a smart and hard-hitting off-ball linebacker. He is patient with a high motor, and he isn’t afraid to lay a hard hit on an offensive player.

Adding it up: Where Vakapuna fits in the class.

Utah is up to 19 commitments for the 2027 class with Vakapuna’s announcement. He is the 8th player from Utah to commit and the 11th defensive player in the class. Vakapuna is the second linebacker to commit to Utah, joining Aiden Martin. Utah is full at linebacker for 2027.